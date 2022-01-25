Rhythmic Elements mourn the death of their percussionist Vuyo 'TK' Nogabo

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, McKenzie recalled sharing great moments with TK when they worked together from 2008 until 2010 and said he was shattered after hearing of his passing on Monday.

“He was a hired member of the group but we worked with him for a very long time.”

The cause of his death is still unknown.

The other half of Rhythmic Elements Thapelo “Master T” Nkoana is yet to react to the news.

After starting the group in 2006, Rhythmic Elements went their separate ways as they were not seeing eye to eye, but later reunited in 2019 to release an EP titled Reconciliation as an attempt to rebrand the group.

McKenzie told TshisaLIVE that the group is no more as he and Master T decided to part ways and have since pursued solo careers.