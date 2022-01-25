TshisaLIVE

Rhythmic Elements mourn the death of their percussionist Vuyo 'TK' Nogabo

25 January 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Rhythmic Elements' Mckenzie Matome pens a tribute to the former band member.
Veteran kwaito group Rhythmic Elements are mourning the death of their percussionist Vuyo “TK” Nogabo.

One half of the former group, McKenzie Matome, took to Facebook on Monday, penning a tribute expressing gratitude for his time spent with TK.

“Thank you for the time, the energy and the laugher. The memories of you. Till we meet again. RIP,” he wrote. 

Thank you for the time, the energy and the laughters. 😭 The memories of you. Till we meet again RiP.💔💔😭

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, McKenzie recalled sharing great moments with TK when they worked together from 2008 until 2010 and said he was shattered after hearing of his passing on Monday.

“He was a hired member of the group but we worked with him for a very long time.”

The cause of his death is still unknown.

The other half of Rhythmic Elements Thapelo “Master T” Nkoana is yet to react to the news.

After starting the group in 2006, Rhythmic Elements went their separate ways as they were not seeing eye to eye, but later reunited in 2019 to release an EP titled Reconciliation as an attempt to rebrand the group.

McKenzie told TshisaLIVE that the group is no more as he and Master T decided to part ways and have since pursued solo careers.

