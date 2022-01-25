WATCH | Lasizwe showers Ntando Duma with love & flowers at work

Ntando Duma was all up in her feels and brought to tears when her bestie Lasizwe surprised her with flowers for her first day at work.

Ntando bagged a presenting gig for SABC1 's new show called Dance YoDumo and she was on set when she got the flowers.

The actress and TV presenter took to Instagram on Sunday to share the video, where she was visibly emotional over Lasizwe's gesture and these two are totes friendship goals.

“Sometimes it’s just the little things hey but these kind of gestures they’re never ever small to me and I never take them for granted.” Swipe left to see how this made my heart smile. @lasizwe surprised me with congratulatory flowers and chocolates for my new show at work today.

“Thank you @lasizwe I appreciate you and this gesture so-so much, and when I said 'Don’t love me' I meant love me more but don’t (if you know what I mean) I always say that ‘He who buys me flowers, knows my heart’ and Shem my people know me and Ngiyabonga.”