WATCH | Lasizwe showers Ntando Duma with love & flowers at work

25 January 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaankgomo
Ntando Duma and Lasizwe are friendship goals.
Image: Instagram/ Ntando Duma

Ntando Duma was all up in her feels and brought to tears when her bestie Lasizwe surprised her with flowers for her first day at work.

Ntando bagged a presenting gig for SABC1 's new show called Dance YoDumo and she was on set when she got the flowers. 

The actress and TV presenter took to Instagram on  Sunday to share the video, where she was visibly emotional over Lasizwe's gesture and these two are totes friendship goals.

“Sometimes it’s just the little things hey but these kind of gestures they’re never ever small to me and I never take them for granted.” Swipe left to see how this made my heart smile. @lasizwe surprised me with congratulatory flowers and chocolates for my new show at work today.

“Thank you @lasizwe I appreciate you and this gesture so-so much, and when I said 'Don’t love me' I meant love me more but don’t (if you know what I mean) I always say that ‘He who buys me flowers, knows my heart’ and Shem my people know me and Ngiyabonga.”

The actress might seem like she is on cloud nine but there's a legal storm brewing in her camp. City Press  reported that Ntando is allegedly being  sued for copyright infringement by creative agency Pixel Kollective to the tune of R200,000.

It is alleged she used a picture from one brand for a campaign by another brand, violating the agreement of the contract with Pixel Kollective.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Ntando for comment, and at the time of publication she had not come back to us. This article will be updated when new information is available.

