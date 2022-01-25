TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sizakele Manonga's jaw-dropping pregnancy announcement

25 January 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Sizakele Manonga's pregnancy announcement is on another level.
Sizakele Manonga's pregnancy announcement is on another level.
Image: Instagram/ Sizakele Manonga

Congratulations are in order for socialite Sizakele Manonga who announced that she is expecting her first baby.

Sizakele joined in on the social media pregnancy announcement trend when she took to Instagram sharing a reel of her pretending to pull a Bentley retailing around R4.4m while showcasing her baby bump.

“Celebrate with me,” she captioned the post.

Sizakele was previously involved with former Kaizer Chiefs footballers George Lebese and Jimmy Tau but has since kept her relationships under wraps, leaving fans questioning who her baby daddy could be.

Andile Mpisane's baby mama, DJ and socialite Sithelo Shozi's pregnancy video also broke the internet when she posted her first reel on instagram pretending to drag a black Lamborghini while she was three months pregnant.

“I didn’t expect the reaction and reception I got from posting the reel. It was just a short and fun video I’d done two or three months ago during my pregnancy and thought I’d keep for memories, I spontaneously changed my mind and posted it for fun, little did I know it’d cause a bigger stir than I’d anticipated.

“I like staying true to myself and showing who I really am through my content rather than being a replica of someone else ... Being confident and holding your own is so important, more especially in the world we live in today.”

'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride

According to the company, the Bentley Bentayga Speed is the world’s fastest production SUV.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Sizakele Manonga pens cute note to George Lebese

George Lebese and Sizakele Manonga are besotted with each other.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Sizakele Manonga gushes over her bae George Lebese

Three years after going through a nasty public split they've found their way back to each other.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife TshisaLIVE
  3. Ari Lennox vows to never visit SA or do interviews thanks to MacG's 'creepy' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | A look at Nambitha Ben-Mazwi's stunning Maldives getaway TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I hope you’re happy’ — Hlomla Dandala hits out at trolls over Patrick Shai’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA