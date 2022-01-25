WATCH | Sizakele Manonga's jaw-dropping pregnancy announcement
Congratulations are in order for socialite Sizakele Manonga who announced that she is expecting her first baby.
Sizakele joined in on the social media pregnancy announcement trend when she took to Instagram sharing a reel of her pretending to pull a Bentley retailing around R4.4m while showcasing her baby bump.
“Celebrate with me,” she captioned the post.
Sizakele was previously involved with former Kaizer Chiefs footballers George Lebese and Jimmy Tau but has since kept her relationships under wraps, leaving fans questioning who her baby daddy could be.
Andile Mpisane's baby mama, DJ and socialite Sithelo Shozi's pregnancy video also broke the internet when she posted her first reel on instagram pretending to drag a black Lamborghini while she was three months pregnant.
“I didn’t expect the reaction and reception I got from posting the reel. It was just a short and fun video I’d done two or three months ago during my pregnancy and thought I’d keep for memories, I spontaneously changed my mind and posted it for fun, little did I know it’d cause a bigger stir than I’d anticipated.
“I like staying true to myself and showing who I really am through my content rather than being a replica of someone else ... Being confident and holding your own is so important, more especially in the world we live in today.”
baby, don’t play with me! 🦍 pic.twitter.com/CGYAGNAohS— Sithelo Shozi (@sithelo_shozi) September 1, 2021