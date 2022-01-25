WATCH | Sizakele Manonga's jaw-dropping pregnancy announcement

Congratulations are in order for socialite Sizakele Manonga who announced that she is expecting her first baby.

Sizakele joined in on the social media pregnancy announcement trend when she took to Instagram sharing a reel of her pretending to pull a Bentley retailing around R4.4m while showcasing her baby bump.

“Celebrate with me,” she captioned the post.

Sizakele was previously involved with former Kaizer Chiefs footballers George Lebese and Jimmy Tau but has since kept her relationships under wraps, leaving fans questioning who her baby daddy could be.