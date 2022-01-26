DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral

DJ Black Coffee is such a cool sport that he's reacted with positive vibes towards a “young version of himself” who grabbed his attention after a video of young schoolchildren imitating the popular Soweto spot Konka went viral.

In the viral video clip the children are rocking paper nails, designer bags, the latest gadgets and all the lifestyle shandis at an imaginary club named Konka. The action they are imitating are things that have come to be linked with the popular Soweto club that has been the talk of town since it opened.

In the “club” a young Black Coffee was spinning the decks, and he had a striking resemblance to the DJ.

Taking to Twitter, the internationally acclaimed DJ shared the video and played along, pretending he was indeed jamming at Konka.

“Tjooooooo Izolo e @KonkaSoweto nehubbly nebubbly nabantwana,” he joked.

Most of the comments admired young Black Coffee, and one tweep hoped Black Coffee realised how much he was loved by the youth in Mzansi.

“I think Grootman @RealBlackCoffee, this is when you realised that you matter to the youth. You're a trademark. I love that kid, man.”