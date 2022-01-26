TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral

26 January 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Black Coffee is not in the country at the moment but young Black Coffee represented him well
DJ Black Coffee is not in the country at the moment but young Black Coffee represented him well
Image: SUPPLIED

DJ Black Coffee is such a cool sport that he's reacted with positive vibes towards a “young version of himself” who grabbed his attention after a video of young schoolchildren imitating the popular Soweto spot Konka went viral. 

In the viral video clip the children are rocking paper nails, designer bags, the latest gadgets and all the lifestyle shandis at an imaginary club  named Konka. The action they are imitating are things that have come to be linked with the popular Soweto club that has been the talk of town since it opened.

In the “club” a young Black Coffee was spinning the decks, and he had a striking resemblance to the DJ.

Taking to Twitter, the internationally acclaimed DJ shared the video and played along, pretending  he was indeed jamming at Konka.

“Tjooooooo Izolo e @KonkaSoweto nehubbly nebubbly nabantwana,” he joked.

Most of the comments admired young Black Coffee, and one tweep hoped Black Coffee realised how much he was loved by the youth in Mzansi.

“I think Grootman @RealBlackCoffee, this is when you realised that you matter to the youth. You're a trademark. I love that kid, man.”

Black Coffee was not the only one who thought the kids rocked representing Konka vibes. DJ Fresh and actor and director Meshack Mavuso clapped for the children's execution and talent.

“Trying to decide if it’s the VIP tags, the nails, the lashes, the Gucci handbags, the security dude, promo girls, bottles of Dom, the hubbly or @realblackcoffee on the decks that do it for me,” wrote DJ Fresh.

Da Capo thanks DJ Black Coffee for opening the door for him

"Thank you for opening up your world in order for me to be able to do what I love, but most importantly for enabling me to set up something of my ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee calls ‘twerking’

The hit song by 9numba,Toss and Mdoovar has shaken up what was expected to be a boring January!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Inside DJ Black Coffee's trip back home

DJ Black Coffee's trip to the Eastern Cape was a celebratory affair.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I hope you’re happy’ — Hlomla Dandala hits out at trolls over Patrick Shai’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'It's OK not to be OK' — Somizi opens up about the struggles men face TshisaLIVE
  5. Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...