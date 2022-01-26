‘Leave the yanos alone’ — Cassper says amapiano round table show is ‘unnecessary’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is unimpressed with a MTV Base show called Yanos Roundtable that is set to name the hottest amapiano hits of 2021.

Amapiano was the biggest music genre last year. It survived longer than many thought it would and has gifted Mzansi with new talented celebs.

Set to put its development into the spotlight and zoom into some personalities that have made the genre what it is, Yanos Roundtable will premier exclusively on MTV Base on January 27 (it will also air at 5.30pm on January 28).

The rapper retweeted their promo video on Tuesday and said he felt another show like this would do more harm than good to a genre and artists who've been thriving without lists or the need to be ranked the best.

One thing Cassper was impressed by is the unity in the genre. He has shared previously that the amapiano space has an unproblematic culture with no beefs and turf wars.

“This one is not needed. Very unnecessary, starting rubbish yanos doesn't need. One of the things that killed SA hip-hop. Leave the yanos alone to grow authentic with love and joy. No gatekeepers, no taste makers. Just music and groove.”