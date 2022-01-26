Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ‘breaking’ him

An acquaintance of the late Patrick Shai, Thabang Sefotho, has shared how the veteran actor was apologetic towards Cassper Nyovest and how deeply the character assassination on social media cut him.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on Radio 702, the founder of Tigers Do Cry, Thabang recalled a conversation he had with Patrick after he received a backlash on social media for calling Cassper a “son of a bi*ch” in his viral video challenging the rapper to a boxing match.

“Last Tuesday, I think, after the Cassper thing happened on the internet, I spoke to him. I called him and he was so apologetic. He broke down, he literally cried on the phone. He was very emotional,” he said.