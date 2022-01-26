Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ‘breaking’ him
‘I’ve tried to reach out to Cassper and the family, I’m speaking to the management but this character assassination on social media is breaking me’
An acquaintance of the late Patrick Shai, Thabang Sefotho, has shared how the veteran actor was apologetic towards Cassper Nyovest and how deeply the character assassination on social media cut him.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on Radio 702, the founder of Tigers Do Cry, Thabang recalled a conversation he had with Patrick after he received a backlash on social media for calling Cassper a “son of a bi*ch” in his viral video challenging the rapper to a boxing match.
“Last Tuesday, I think, after the Cassper thing happened on the internet, I spoke to him. I called him and he was so apologetic. He broke down, he literally cried on the phone. He was very emotional,” he said.
Thabang said Patrick attempted to speak to the rapper’s management, hoping they could help ease the social media “character assassination” he was facing.
“His last words to me were: ‘ I’ve tried to reach out to Cassper and the family, I’m speaking to the management but this character assassination on social media is really breaking me’.”
“We lost a giant and if Cassper or any of his family members are listening, I can attest to it that the old man was truly apologetic,” Thabang said.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Cassper's management team were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
The veteran actor died on January 22.
TshisaLIVE is in possession of a police communication in which police allege Shai took his own life and was discovered by his wife, Mmasechaba Shai.
The communication states Mmasechaba found her husband “hanging” in the garage at the family's home and untied him to lay him on the floor.
Shai was a prolific actor with an extensive filmography under his belt.
Tributes dedicated to him have flooded social media platforms since his death was confirmed.
The veteran actor became a household name after appearing in television series including Mission Top Secret, Zero Tolerance, Hillside, Soul City and Yizo Yizo.
Shai also had an extensive feature film resume which included Cry, the Beloved Country and Critical Assignment among others.
His most recent TV role saw him play the role of Mr Phasha on 1 Magic's The River.
Shai's family confirmed the actor will be laid to rest on January 29.
