‘Pitori to Dubai’ — Focalistic responds to Emtee asking which streets he's running
Amapiano star and rapper Focalistic put rapper Emtee in his place by telling him he rules the streets from Pitori to Dubai.
The self-proclaimed “president of the streets” took to Twitter to reply to a question by Emtee about which street he ruled after he tweeted he was “president ya straata”.
It's not clear if there is a young feud between the two and their back and forth on Twitter has fans confused, with some already picking sides.
There is never a dull moment on the social media streets and tweeps went as far as comparing how the rappers fair on digital streams. Some suggested they be the second celeb duo to have it out on one of Cassper Nyovest's celebrity boxing matches.
“Nah. Nah. I was never fighting, I was answering ... I’m never even on Twitter ... Back to the music jo. Die Twitter ya lena ya le hafisa,” wrote Focalistic.
Worldwide.— President ya Straata 👨🏾💼 (@FOCALISTIC) January 25, 2022
Pitori to Dubai, wang’tshwara? 👀 https://t.co/tnSzzOaK10
A tweep shared a video of Emtee from Instagram explaining there was no shade in his question.
“Now people are taking that and acting as if I'm being mean. It's a simple question, which street? please don't take offence to that question. Everybody has an opinion, everybody has a question to ask, somebody actually answered and said the Pretoria street and I said thank you that's all I wanted to know. You feel me?”
Focalistic is known for popularising catchy phrases from kasi and incorporating them in his music. This includes his self-proclaimed “president of the streets” and people have rolled with that phrase.
@FOCALISTIC i hope this helps,Coming straight from Emtee's mouth,the rest are just pushing their own agenda. https://t.co/esBwtXLvtk pic.twitter.com/EvUmENWjs4— J͎o͎h͎n͎s͎o͎n͎ (@Johnson_zw) January 25, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.