TshisaLIVE

‘Pitori to Dubai’ — Focalistic responds to Emtee asking which streets he's running

26 January 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Focalistic doesn't have time for Twitter; all he wants is to make music.
Focalistic doesn't have time for Twitter; all he wants is to make music.
Image: SUPPLIED

Amapiano star and rapper Focalistic put rapper Emtee in his place by telling him he rules the streets from Pitori to Dubai. 

The self-proclaimed “president of the streets” took to Twitter to reply to a question by Emtee about which street he ruled after he tweeted he was “president ya straata”.

It's not clear if there is a young feud between the two and their back and forth on Twitter has fans confused, with some already picking sides.

There is never a dull moment on the social media streets and tweeps went as far as comparing how the rappers fair on digital streams. Some suggested they be the second celeb duo to have it out on one of Cassper Nyovest's celebrity boxing matches.

“Nah. Nah. I was never fighting, I was answering ... I’m never even on Twitter ...  Back to the music jo. Die Twitter ya lena ya le hafisa,” wrote Focalistic.

A tweep shared a video of Emtee from Instagram explaining there was no shade in his question. 

“Now people are taking that and acting as if I'm being mean. It's a simple question, which street? please don't take offence to that question. Everybody has an opinion, everybody has a question to ask, somebody actually answered and said the Pretoria street and I said thank you that's all I wanted to know. You feel me?”

Focalistic is known for popularising catchy phrases from kasi and incorporating them in his music. This includes his self-proclaimed “president of the streets” and people have rolled with that phrase.

LISTEN | Focalistic talks about being 'president ya strata' in 2021

Focalistic says deciding to make music he is comfortable with - where he doesn't feel like he's trying too hard - changed his life.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

LEVELS! Focalistic gifts Davido 1-million naira to fulfil a dare!

Davido sends love to Focalistic after he gifts him 1-million naira!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Halala! Focalistic gets MTV EMA 2021 nod

"We representing South Africa! Let's bring it home."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Focalistic speaks on wanting to delete Twitter & being pit against Cassper

Focalistic says he has no interest in the negativity and trolls who constantly pit him against Cassper Nyovest but wants to rather focus on making ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I hope you’re happy’ — Hlomla Dandala hits out at trolls over Patrick Shai’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'It's OK not to be OK' — Somizi opens up about the struggles men face TshisaLIVE
  5. Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...