Somizi Mhlongo admits the Joburg CBD scares him

The Joburg CBD is not for the fainthearted, and Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that despite growing up near the congested city centre, he’s scared of the place.

In an Instagram video on Monday the media personality shared how terrified he is of driving downtown, saying there a million places he'd rather be at.

The city centre has been synonyms with crime for the longest time, and people know any time is tea time if crooks h catch a whiff of weakness or naiveté in you.

In the clip Somizi filmed himself parked on the side of the road in an attempt to hide a LV package because he was afraid anything flashy like that would draw attention to his car.

“It's as if I didn't grow up around here. I grew up coming here with my parents every Saturday.

“I have stopped so I can put things at the back, at the boot, before they see me because wow. This place.”