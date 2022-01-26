TshisaLIVE

Somizi Mhlongo admits the Joburg CBD scares him

26 January 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaankgomo
Somizi Mhlongo would rather walk with lions and snakes in the Kruger National Park.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

The Joburg CBD is not for the fainthearted, and Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that despite growing up near the congested city centre, he’s scared of the place.

In an Instagram video on Monday the media personality shared how terrified he is of driving downtown, saying there a million places he'd rather be at. 

The city centre has been synonyms with crime for the longest time, and people know any time is tea time if crooks h catch a whiff of weakness or naiveté in you.

In the clip Somizi filmed himself parked on the side of the road in an attempt to hide a LV package because he was afraid anything flashy like that would draw attention to his car. 

“It's as if I didn't grow up around here. I grew up coming here with my parents every Saturday.

“I have stopped so I can put things at the back, at the boot, before they see me because wow. This place.”

The cookbook author would rather go to Kruger National Park and chat with lions than drive in the CBD.

“I would feel safer walking at the Kruger National Park meeting lions, tigers and snakes than walking here. It's an extreme sport driving like this.”

In his comment section, reality TV star Londie London also said she was  scared not only of the place but also of "our own people".

“I was just talking about this today. Ngiyasaba nami yhooo lol. It’s so sad that we are scared of our own people.”

One of his followers supported his statement that the CBD houses all kinds of criminals.  

“Joburg CBD is the jungle, full of all kinds of apex predators, so you always have to watch out over there if you don’t wan to be the next meal. You have to keep your eyes opened.”

TshisaLIVE
