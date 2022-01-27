Cassper Nyovest calls Prince Kaybee 'b*tch' after the DJ 'mocks' his genitals

The two stars are longtime enemies who have been looking to settle their differences in the boxing ring for a while, but have had struggles reaching consensus.

In July 2021, after going back and forth for months with Prince Kaybee, Cassper called off his boxing match with the DJ, saying he kept on making “delusional demands” and not accepting R350,000 offered on the table.

“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that niggas wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on encase they lose. I was looking forward 2 getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else yall think would make a good fight?” he announced.