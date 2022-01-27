'Class of 2022 let's make history' — Riky Rick announces return of Cotton Fest

This year makes it the third time the fashion and urban music festival takes place, and Riky Rick said they were ready to get the economy going again.

“After the past 20 months that we have all lived through, we are humbled to be back yet again to make an impact in the entertainment industry. With the huge support and backing from artists around the country, we are ready to kick-start the road back to normality in a positive way, and get the Creator Economy going again” said Riky Rick in a statement.

While Mzansi is still grappling with the new normal, Riky said he and his partners want to change things for the better.

“With the industry currently flipped on its head, Cotton Fest, together with exciting partners, hopes to bring together the industry, and celebrate the graduation of the first class from the University of Cotton Fest 2022.”

With Covid-19 still a thorn in our eyes, there are precautionary measures that will be put in place.

Here's what you need to do:

Provide a personal fully vaccinated certificate (either printed or online)

Provide a negative PCR test, if only vaccinated with one dose, done within 48 hours of the festival (either printed or online)

Do an on-site rapid antigen Covid-19 test if you have not yet been vaccinated, which is available for R150 at the venue.