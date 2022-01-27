LISTEN | Putco Mafani chats about the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge getting him ‘suspended’
Putco Mafani's contribution to the Nkao Tempela Challenge landed him in hot water as he revealed he was suspended by Umhlobo Wenene FM for dancing on a radio desk.
This follows after media Dineo Ranaka was suspended from Metro FM after dancing on company furniture when participating in the Umlando Challenge.
The former Kaizer Chiefs player told Herald Headlines he felt the suspension was harsh as he didn't think the equipment would be damaged.
“It never occurred to me it would be an offence warranting a suspension but it's water under the bridge. I thought it was too harsh,” he said.
Putco said his behaviour had not been out of character.
“Throughout my entire life, from teaching to radio to public relations with Kaizer Chiefs, I've always danced. I danced at Kaizer chiefs for 60,000 people at the side of the stadium and after that I'd take trophies home.
All the attention he's received has granted him an audience as he gears to launch his second book about happiness.
“I believe in happiness and am always jolly. I believe in happiness as a way of life and that's what I'm advocating in my second book.”
Putco expressed his regret in a lengthy Facebook post on Monday, announcing he'd be off air until January 28 and apologised to his fans for his behaviour.
To All My Fans, Family and Colleagues at Umhlobo Wenene FM, I know it sounds weird but I am sorry for allowing myself...Posted by Putco Mafani on Monday, January 24, 2022
Read his apology letter below:
“To all my fans, family and colleagues at Umhlobo Wenene FM, I know it sounds weird but I am sorry for allowing myself to be swept by the exciting wave of the “Tempela Dance” at work, a dance which in many cases is done on a variety of surfaces and I did that in the studio on top of a desk,which was unacceptable.
My actions were those of excitement and overlooked a few important safety regulations, so I have been unscheduled until January28 2022 due to this.
Through this experience I have been exposed to many aspects of my job and its responsibilities which I might have taken lightly before. I know could have handled my excitement about that song differently.
A sincere word of apology goes to the management and colleagues for letting them down while we have a number of positive and developmental issues to focus on. This is highly regrettable. I promise to continue being of value, as expected of me.”
The SABC confirmed he was unscheduled.
SABC group executive for corporate affairs in marketing Gugu Ntuli said: “The SABC can confirm it is aware of the video and that at this stage Mr Putco Mafani has been unscheduled on Umhlobo Wenene. As a matter of principle the corporation does not discuss HR matters relating to its independent contractors in public.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.