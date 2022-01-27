LISTEN | Putco Mafani chats about the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge getting him ‘suspended’

Putco Mafani's contribution to the Nkao Tempela Challenge landed him in hot water as he revealed he was suspended by Umhlobo Wenene FM for dancing on a radio desk.

This follows after media Dineo Ranaka was suspended from Metro FM after dancing on company furniture when participating in the Umlando Challenge.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player told Herald Headlines he felt the suspension was harsh as he didn't think the equipment would be damaged.

“It never occurred to me it would be an offence warranting a suspension but it's water under the bridge. I thought it was too harsh,” he said.