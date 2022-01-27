TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Actor Patrick Shai's life celebrated at memorial service

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 January 2022 - 12:30

Family and friends of the late veteran actor Patrick Shai gathered at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday to celebrate his life.

Shai took his own life on January 22.

Patrick will be laid to rest on January 29, his family shared in a statement earlier this week.

Ntate Shai was a people's person and ideally [he would have wanted] everybody who is a fan and in the community to attend, but we are cognisant of the Covid-19 protocols in place. A link will be provided so they can access it wherever they are.”

Shai was a prolific actor and household name after having featured in big local and international productions in his over three decades long career.

Taking to his Instagram, actor Zola Hashatsi celebrated the actor, saying his contribution to the arts was monumental.

“The @markettheatre pays tribute to risen veteran actor Patrick Shai. His contribution to the arts is monumental. To those he has encountered, he was a brother, a friend and a father. The industry has truly lost a legend. The @markettheatre is hosting his memorial service this week. We request that ALL those who have personal notes and messages for this phenomenal thespian leave them on the comment section of this post. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

READ MORE

Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died

Patrick Shai died on Saturday January 22.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death

Cassper's tweet also landed him on the Twitter trends list as tweeps discussed how he must be feeling after Patrick Shai's death, especially ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife

TshisaLIVE is in possession of a SAPS communication in which police allege Shai took his own life and was found by his wife, Mmasechaba Shai.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Patrick Shai’s family begs SA to stop ‘triggering’ them with insensitive posts

Shai will be laid to rest on January 29.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  2. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ... TshisaLIVE
  5. An 'annoyed' Thuli Phongolo responds to being dragged on BBM TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...