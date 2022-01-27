RECORDED | Actor Patrick Shai's life celebrated at memorial service

Family and friends of the late veteran actor Patrick Shai gathered at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday to celebrate his life.

Shai took his own life on January 22.

Patrick will be laid to rest on January 29, his family shared in a statement earlier this week.

“Ntate Shai was a people's person and ideally [he would have wanted] everybody who is a fan and in the community to attend, but we are cognisant of the Covid-19 protocols in place. A link will be provided so they can access it wherever they are.”

Shai was a prolific actor and household name after having featured in big local and international productions in his over three decades long career.

Taking to his Instagram, actor Zola Hashatsi celebrated the actor, saying his contribution to the arts was monumental.

“The @markettheatre pays tribute to risen veteran actor Patrick Shai. His contribution to the arts is monumental. To those he has encountered, he was a brother, a friend and a father. The industry has truly lost a legend. The @markettheatre is hosting his memorial service this week. We request that ALL those who have personal notes and messages for this phenomenal thespian leave them on the comment section of this post. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.