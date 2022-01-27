'You're missed big homie' — Trevor Gumbi remembers Flabba Habedi

Flabba died in 2015 after being stabbed by his girlfriend and now convicted murderer Sindisiwe Manqele. His death came as a shock to the hip-hop fraternity.

Fellow Skwatta Kamp member Nkosana "Bozza" Nkosi headed to the comment section and said he would never forget Flabba who wore different hats in his life.

“Man. Nkuli Habedi... This guy played a million roles in my life. I get so emotional just seeing his name, let alone pics. Love him so much.”

Siya "Slikour" Metane last year shared on Instagram the news that the life of his friend and fellow group member was being immortalised in a mural at Gomora.

“If Flabba knew he’d be immortalised in his hood and we’d grow up to show our children, colleagues and whenever they talk about the history of Skwatta Kamp or rap, this mural would be shared, he probably would never have believed it.”