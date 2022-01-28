AKA celebrates his birthday by sharing #SupaMegaClassics

Friday marked rapper AKA's birthday and to celebrate SupaMega took his fans on a trip down memory lane with his #SupaMegaClassics.

Taking to social media, AKA has been sharing moments of his life with his followers, from hot bars to random social media-shared videos with odd advice.

Hip hop fans and musicians across genres have also wished the rapper well across social media platforms.

The #SupaMegaClassics took off with the rapper posting a picture of his younger self wearing a school uniform on Instagram. Mzansi celebs took to the comments section to wish the star well on his day.