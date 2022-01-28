AKA celebrates his birthday by sharing #SupaMegaClassics
Friday marked rapper AKA's birthday and to celebrate SupaMega took his fans on a trip down memory lane with his #SupaMegaClassics.
Taking to social media, AKA has been sharing moments of his life with his followers, from hot bars to random social media-shared videos with odd advice.
Hip hop fans and musicians across genres have also wished the rapper well across social media platforms.
The #SupaMegaClassics took off with the rapper posting a picture of his younger self wearing a school uniform on Instagram. Mzansi celebs took to the comments section to wish the star well on his day.
In his young throwback the 34-year old shared two videos where he was interviewed and in true SupaMega style he put his interviewers in their place.
AKA has in the past received a lot of backlash for his salty remarks and the rapper shared an interview his followers still remember vividly. He was asked about his rumoured affair with media personality Bonang Matheba and at the time he was still tied to DJ Zinhle.
The rapper stood up and left saying the question was not part of the interview. The rapper is being trolled for it anew, with some calling out his 'rude' behaviour.
AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes also shared a beautiful sweet message for her father.
The six-year old headed to Instagram to share a video of them dancing and she said she loves her dad “to infinity and beyond”.
