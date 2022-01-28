TshisaLIVE

AKA celebrates his birthday by sharing #SupaMegaClassics

28 January 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes is turning it up a notch and has takes his fans on a trip down memory lane
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes is turning it up a notch and has takes his fans on a trip down memory lane
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Friday marked rapper AKA's birthday and to celebrate SupaMega took his fans on a trip down memory lane with his #SupaMegaClassics.

Taking to social media, AKA has been sharing moments of his life with his followers, from hot bars to random social media-shared videos with odd advice.

Hip hop fans and musicians across genres have also wished the rapper well across social media platforms.

The #SupaMegaClassics took off with the rapper posting a picture of his younger self wearing a school uniform on Instagram. Mzansi celebs took to the comments section to wish the star well on his day.

In his young throwback the 34-year old shared two videos where he was interviewed and in true SupaMega style he put his interviewers in their place. 

AKA has in the past received a lot of backlash for his salty remarks and the rapper shared an interview his followers still remember vividly. He was asked about his rumoured affair with media personality Bonang Matheba and at the time he was still tied to DJ Zinhle.

The rapper stood up and left saying the question was not part of the interview. The rapper is being trolled for it anew, with some calling out his 'rude' behaviour.

AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes also shared a beautiful sweet message for her father.

The six-year old headed to Instagram to share a video of them dancing and she said she loves her dad “to infinity and beyond”.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rapper Sjava gives AKA a shout-out for being a 'conscious rapper'

"This is actually one of the most conscious things I have ever heard in SA hip-hop."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

SNAPS | Here’s why fans believe AKA and Nadia Nakai are on vacay together

Nadia Nakai and AKA have tweeps convinced they could be Mzansi's next favourite couple.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

AKA buys himself an icy 75K diamond encrusted set of grills

AKA ads a blingy grill set to his collection.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  2. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay TshisaLIVE
  5. Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...
45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction