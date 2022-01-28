TshisaLIVE

‘I won’ — Bonang Matheba announces R300k victory over podcaster Rea Gopane

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 January 2022 - 11:55
Bonang Matheba will allegedly get R300k from Rea Gopane.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

It seems podcaster Rea Gopane needed the "good luck" media personality Bonang Matheba wished him last week after the media personality announced on Friday that she won her case against him and he's set to pay her R300k.

The vlogger landed in hot water with Queen B last year after he claimed in one of his episodes that Bonang introduced her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, to cocaine.

Bonang slammed the vlogger and served him with a 500K lawsuit, and he was instructed by her legal team to retract his statements and issue an apology on his social media platforms in the form of a video and a letter.

He apologised and issued the apology but never gave B her money. In the following interactions between the pair, Rea seemed unbothered about his debt and often took to Twitter to taunt Bonang. 

‘Good luck’ — Bonang Matheba is still gunning for vlogger Rea Gopane

"The incomparable Bonang Matheba is still mad she took a shot and missed last year. Thanks but I don't need your good luck," Rea said on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

However, a week after Bonang told her followers their case was due in court, she's said Rea is about to experience 30 difficultyears filled with sending her instalments of his hard-earned cash.

In a cryptic series of tweets, Bonang let her fans know she's about to add R300k to her millions.

"I won," Bonang tweeted before adding, "R300 000!"

"The next 30 years are about to be mad fun for him," she tweeted, adding her signature heart emoji.

Bonang retweeted a fan who quoted Kris Jenner's thoughts about suing people who do you wrong.

Kris said: "I don't care how much money somebody might have — if they have nothing. Some people think, ' I don't have any money and they're not not going to sue me.' Well, we'll take payment. We'll garner those wages for, you know, the next 10 years. I  think that don't think. It's a foolish thing to do."

Words for the wise, we guess!

Meanwhile, when it rains it pours for Rea because the podcaster is due in court for another defamation case, courtesy of amapiano artist JazziQ.

JazziQ posted an official statement from his legal team in October slamming claims made by Rea that the amapiano DJ had a hand in the death of Mpura and Killer Kau, who died in an accident in August last year.

“The allegations are void of any form of truth and are harmful,” read the statement.

“The facts around Mr Manyoni's conduct and whereabouts as explained by Mr Reatlegile Gopane are worrisomely inaccurate.” 

The statement said they sent a letter of demand to Rea and the podcast to issue an apology and after no response were escalating the matter through other “legal remedies available” to JazziQ.

Rea later revealed JazziQ has sued for R1m.

