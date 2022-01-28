‘I won’ — Bonang Matheba announces R300k victory over podcaster Rea Gopane

It seems podcaster Rea Gopane needed the "good luck" media personality Bonang Matheba wished him last week after the media personality announced on Friday that she won her case against him and he's set to pay her R300k.

The vlogger landed in hot water with Queen B last year after he claimed in one of his episodes that Bonang introduced her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, to cocaine.

Bonang slammed the vlogger and served him with a 500K lawsuit, and he was instructed by her legal team to retract his statements and issue an apology on his social media platforms in the form of a video and a letter.

He apologised and issued the apology but never gave B her money. In the following interactions between the pair, Rea seemed unbothered about his debt and often took to Twitter to taunt Bonang.