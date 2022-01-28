TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps slam #RHOD star Nonku and her mom for dragging Ayanda Ncwane

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 January 2022 - 12:30
Nonku Williams and her mom got on tweeps' bad side in the first episode of RHOD season 2.
Image: Instagram/ Nonku Williams

Viewers of the Real Housewives Of Durban are about ready to send Nonku Williams' mother packing after her appearance on the premiere of season two left them disappointed about utterances.

Despite having rejected the opportunity to be part of season two of the popular reality show, Sfiso Ncwane's widow Ayanda was the main topic between Nonku and her mother,something fans found distasteful.

Nonku shares a daughter with Ayanda's late husband. Nonku and her mother spoke proudly about how they thought “it was only right” that they demanded that Ayanda pay damages for Sfiso's child and acknowledge Nonku as the child's mother since Sfiso had died without doing so.

Fans who know the story have long since ruled the request was ridiculous and t Ayanda wasn't the person Nonku and her mother should have directed their anger at.

However, Nonku and her mother see nothing wrong with anything they did.

Tweeps expressed their disgust at how the pair were comfortable and proud of doing Ayanda “dirty”.

Nonku and her mother are vile human beings. Why didn't they want those damages while Sfiso was alive? Ayanda didn't make a baby with Nonku. Nonku has the audacity to play victim. Sies!” tweeted one viewer.

“Nonku uyadika, she starts trouble then tells people to not 'focus on the negative' to avoid accountability,” said another.

“I'm not sure why Ayanda's name was brought up so much while she is not around. That is rude and uncalled for. Nonku do better, man!”

Here are other reactions calling for Nonku's mom to bounce:

