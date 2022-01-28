Oscar Mbo pays DJ Archie after tweeps drag him for allegedly ‘scamming’ the events organiser
House DJ Oscar Mbo has finally paid events organiser DJ Archie who put him on blast on Twitter on Thursday.
Twitter was set ablaze after DJ Archie claimed Oscar Mbo and his manager failed to refund the R18K he paid to book him for an event he planned last year after they failed to show up.
DJ Archie took to Twitter to air his grievances and Oscar charted the Twitter trends list.
“I paid them the full amount according to our agreement. OK, Oscar didn't pitch on (the day of the event), December 28. I am still waiting for a refund even now. He blocked my calls and his manager is not taking my calls. I need a refund,” he tweeted.
The gig was on the 28 December, so he never pitched, all am saying is I haven't received my paying until today.i was supposed to get my refund within 7 to 14 working days after the https://t.co/IZFBYMz3Uz now it have been more than 30 days— Archie The Bold (@DeejayArchieSA) January 27, 2022
DJ Archie shared screenshots of their communication before explaining that he was resorting to Twitter because Oscar had blocked his calls, while the manager was not answering.
On Thursday afternoon, Archie confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he was refunded but no explanation was given as to why he didn't get refunded earlier or communication was cut between them. He said he was required to delete all the tweets he shared on Thursday.
“They sent proof of payment and told me I should remove the post and also post about the refund as I had posted about them not refunding me.”
TshisaLIVE reached out to Oscar Mbo for comment and he had not replied when this article was published. This article will be updated if he responds.
They just refunded me,Thank you all for the comments and making sure this trends,ka leboga pic.twitter.com/RE6zXoobrA— Archie The Bold (@DeejayArchieSA) January 27, 2022
A Twitter space was opened called Top of The Morning Space and music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee weighed in and said he has personally seen this kind of misunderstanding happen a lot because there are no clearly defined roles between people who surround artists — making a distinction between a manager, road manager, booking manager and the like.
“I don't think there is any artist that goes out there to scam people's money its just a thing of knowing who to hire, what they should be doing at what time how and when.
“Its very unfortunate to the promoter Archie fu*k man, I'm so sorry , I personally have had a double booking where I had to not sleep because as an artist fatigue is everything. I had to not sleep because I had to make sure I make it to the next booking.”
Prince Kaybee said artists had to take charge of their careers and not hide behind the manager.
Traffic #TopOfTheMorningSpacehttps://t.co/exPcVnim5z— Archie The Bold (@DeejayArchieSA) January 27, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.