Oscar Mbo pays DJ Archie after tweeps drag him for allegedly ‘scamming’ the events organiser

House DJ Oscar Mbo has finally paid events organiser DJ Archie who put him on blast on Twitter on Thursday.

Twitter was set ablaze after DJ Archie claimed Oscar Mbo and his manager failed to refund the R18K he paid to book him for an event he planned last year after they failed to show up.

DJ Archie took to Twitter to air his grievances and Oscar charted the Twitter trends list.

“I paid them the full amount according to our agreement. OK, Oscar didn't pitch on (the day of the event), December 28. I am still waiting for a refund even now. He blocked my calls and his manager is not taking my calls. I need a refund,” he tweeted.