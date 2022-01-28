TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi hits back after tweep accuses her of 'using' Mr Smeg for PR

“Damned if you do. Damned if you don't,” said the Queen Sono star.

28 January 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Pearl Thusi paid a tweep no mind after being accused of marketing her friends business
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi has responded to claims she is using her 'national date' with well known tweep Mr Smeg for marketing purposes.

Michael Mncedi Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, fired his shot on Tuesday when he asked the actress out on a lunch date and she agreed — which was quite unexpected.

Gearing up for the date the actress has been rallying local brands to support their lunch date, from their clothes, venue for their lunch and accessories.

Taking to Twitter Pearl said she finds herself in a catch 22 situation after a fan accused her of using Mr Smeg to market hers and her friends' businesses.

Pearl and the famed Mr Smeg are going out on their date on Saturday and all the arrangements were planned to a T.

Here's what tweeps know thus far:

Venue

The pair are going to have their lunch at Daruma, a restaurant owned by veteran music producer Oskido. He is a close friend and mentor of DJ Zinhle who is Pearl Thusi's bestie.

Outfits

Tshepo Jeans volunteered to custom make Pearl and Mr Smeg's outfits. Tweeps were even bouncing off ideas on how their outfits should look. Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana has the kicks department sorted.

Thando's Thabootys

Radio DJ and actress Thando Thabethe had the intimate basis covered when she offered the actress a set from her lingerie line.

DJ Zinhle 's era by DJ Zinhle

Pearl Thusi tagged her date to pick accessories that are owned by her bestie DJ Zinhle. She said he should pick it up at a store nearest to him.

A whip from Mercedes-Benz 

Arriving at a venue has to make a statement, this is a 'national date' after all. The pair will be whisked away to Daruma in a Merc

One tweep said this date was best way to expose local brands that are black-owned.

“Looking at brands participating on the #NationalLunchDate, this will be by far the best advert for Black Excellence yet.”

