Pearl Thusi hits back after tweep accuses her of 'using' Mr Smeg for PR

Actress Pearl Thusi has responded to claims she is using her 'national date' with well known tweep Mr Smeg for marketing purposes.

Michael Mncedi Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, fired his shot on Tuesday when he asked the actress out on a lunch date and she agreed — which was quite unexpected.

Gearing up for the date the actress has been rallying local brands to support their lunch date, from their clothes, venue for their lunch and accessories.

Taking to Twitter Pearl said she finds herself in a catch 22 situation after a fan accused her of using Mr Smeg to market hers and her friends' businesses.