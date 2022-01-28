Pearl Thusi hits back after tweep accuses her of 'using' Mr Smeg for PR
“Damned if you do. Damned if you don't,” said the Queen Sono star.
Actress Pearl Thusi has responded to claims she is using her 'national date' with well known tweep Mr Smeg for marketing purposes.
Michael Mncedi Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, fired his shot on Tuesday when he asked the actress out on a lunch date and she agreed — which was quite unexpected.
Gearing up for the date the actress has been rallying local brands to support their lunch date, from their clothes, venue for their lunch and accessories.
Taking to Twitter Pearl said she finds herself in a catch 22 situation after a fan accused her of using Mr Smeg to market hers and her friends' businesses.
Damned if you do. Damned if you don’t… 😩 https://t.co/g63IzETgHV— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 27, 2022
Pearl and the famed Mr Smeg are going out on their date on Saturday and all the arrangements were planned to a T.
Here's what tweeps know thus far:
Venue
The pair are going to have their lunch at Daruma, a restaurant owned by veteran music producer Oskido. He is a close friend and mentor of DJ Zinhle who is Pearl Thusi's bestie.
It’s definitely on this Saturday 1pm at #DarumabyOskido Waterfall corner 🚀🚀 For table bookings please call 010 1090936 or Whatsapp 0730124801 💯 https://t.co/Inc1mADv7j— KeepHopeAlive (@OskidoIBelieve) January 26, 2022
Outfits
Tshepo Jeans volunteered to custom make Pearl and Mr Smeg's outfits. Tweeps were even bouncing off ideas on how their outfits should look. Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana has the kicks department sorted.
Share some inspiration we’re custom making from scratch #nationalLunchDate https://t.co/UP1qeqmdar— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) January 26, 2022
Thando's Thabootys
Radio DJ and actress Thando Thabethe had the intimate basis covered when she offered the actress a set from her lingerie line.
Hey @PearlThusi what’s you cup size we wanna send you a @thabootys set for your #NationalLunchDate 😍😍😍— Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) January 27, 2022
DJ Zinhle 's era by DJ Zinhle
Pearl Thusi tagged her date to pick accessories that are owned by her bestie DJ Zinhle. She said he should pick it up at a store nearest to him.
Hey @MichaelBucwa - are you happy to go choose accessories at you nearest @erabydjzinhle store?— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 27, 2022
Please let us know which store will be most convenient for you 🖤
A whip from Mercedes-Benz
Arriving at a venue has to make a statement, this is a 'national date' after all. The pair will be whisked away to Daruma in a Merc
Mercedes Sandton has offered to drive @MichaelBucwa and me to our date… is a Merc ok for you Smeg?— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 26, 2022
If so please send me your address so I can arrange a car to pick you up. ☺️#NationalLunchDate
One tweep said this date was best way to expose local brands that are black-owned.
“Looking at brands participating on the #NationalLunchDate, this will be by far the best advert for Black Excellence yet.”
