Tinah Mnumzana says hearing Patrick Shai being referred to in past tense hit her hard

Attending the memorial service for the late actor Patrick Shai, The River actress Tinah Mnumzana found that the constant reference to the actor in the past tense solidified the fact that Patrick was no more.

Close friends and family members gathered at the Market Theatre in Newtown on Thursday to honour the late actor.

Tinah took to her Instagram about how it dawned on her that her friend was really gone.

“At your memorial service Market Theatre, people spoke about you in past tense ,. 'Patrick was.' It dawned on me. You really are gone Patrick. I thank the almighty God that in your lifetime our paths crossed. You 'were' (past tense ... yho!) not just a thespian of note. You were a colleague, a friend, a brother and a teacher.”

The veteran actress expressed her gratitude for having had the opportunity to learn from Patrick.

“I am grateful that I was part of your last moments on set (The River). There was never a dull moment with you. Thank you for the jokes dinosaur/museum. Thank you for the lessons. Grateful. Rest in eternal peace.”