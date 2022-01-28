Tributes pour in for late veteran radio personality Winnie Mahlangu — the 'OG radio queen'

Mzansi has taken to social media to honour veteran radio personality Winnie “Mafungwase” Mahlangu with tributes after she died at the age of 87.

The SABC confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday revealing that she died in hospital recently.

“The SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and followers of Ms Winnie Mahlangu ... May her soul rest in peace,” read the statement.

Winnie was the first black female radio presenter at Radio Bantu in 1962 and was renowned for her warm demeanour and role in female empowerment.

Since retiring in 1993, Winnie received the silver Order of Ikhamanga from the presidency to acknowledge her contributions made in the arts.

In 2020, Ukhozi FM launched the annual Winnie Makhangu Female Presenter search competition in her honour as part of their women's month commemoration.

Radio personality Penny Lebyane and others took to their timeline sharing their tributes to the late legend.

“The first to ever do it. Radio Queen #WinnieMahlangu” Penny wrote.

