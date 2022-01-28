TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for late veteran radio personality Winnie Mahlangu — the 'OG radio queen'

28 January 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Veteran radio personality Winnie "Mafungwase" Mahlangu has died.
Veteran radio personality Winnie "Mafungwase" Mahlangu has died.
Image: Twitter

Mzansi has taken to social media to honour veteran radio personality Winnie “Mafungwase” Mahlangu with tributes after she died at the age of 87. 

The SABC confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday revealing that she died in hospital recently.

“The SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and followers of Ms Winnie Mahlangu ... May her soul rest in peace,” read the statement. 

Winnie was the first black female radio presenter at Radio Bantu in 1962 and was renowned for her warm demeanour and role in female empowerment.

Since retiring in 1993, Winnie received the silver Order of Ikhamanga from the presidency to acknowledge her contributions made in the arts.

In 2020, Ukhozi FM launched the annual Winnie Makhangu Female Presenter search competition in her honour as part of their women's month commemoration.

Radio personality Penny Lebyane and others took to their timeline sharing their tributes to the late legend. 

“The first to ever do it. Radio Queen #WinnieMahlangu” Penny wrote.

Take a look at the Twitter posts below:

READ MORE

‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay

"This I have not come to terms with and I don’t think I ever will. The pain is too much, I know I’m strong but no-one prepared me for this."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Bophelo Ke Semphego' — Tributes pour in for veteran actor Patrick Shai

Celebs have joined SA in mourning the death of veteran actor Patrick Shai.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'You fought a good fight' — tributes pour in for RHOJ star Naledi Willers

Sonia Mbele, Khanya Dlanga, Ayanda Thabethe and others share tributes to the late reality TV star.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off

"Last week Friday we bid farewell to my mom's first born ... my sister," said Somizi.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  2. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay TshisaLIVE
  5. Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...
45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction