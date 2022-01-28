WATCH | Patrick Shai's widow Mmasechaba pours out her heart: 'It was his time'

Taking to the podium, Masechaba reflected on her life with Patrick since marrying him when she was 16, being a victim of gender-based violence at his hands and deciding to stay with him.

“I'm not crying for Patrick right now, I'm crying for my kids. How are they going to recover from this. How? But I know God will be your father. I know God will always be there,” she said. “This pain is deep, very deep. For my kids, it is deep, for my grandkids it is so deep ... he was a father first, he was a husband, he was a caretaker. He carried us. We were not perfect and he was not perfect.”

Masechaba revealed that their marriage had a lot of challenges and she had wanted to pack her bags and leave but stayed for the sake of her children.

“I used to be a victim of this man. In our lifetime, I stopped living a life of a victim ... I was never intimidated by these beautiful women who became the wives of my husband. The one thing that Patrick was, he loved so deep ... when he started talking about him being a perpetrator, we were all hurt, trust me. The wounds were open again ... I packed my bags so many times and he came and cried and begged me.

“It was his time. This man did all he could with all his faults. He was laughing all the time ... The reality hit me late in the evening because he was always playing ... I really believe that everything that he was, some of you are, so deal with your issues and let us be. ”