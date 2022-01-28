TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Vuyo Dabula​ slams death hoax report

‘The rumours are upsetting some of the people who love me, who respect me’

28 January 2022 - 12:30 By Joy Mphande
Actor Vuyo Dabula assures his fans he's alive and well.
Image: Instagram/ Vuyo Dabula

With a surge in death reports and false death reports, Vuyo Dabula has set the record straight about his wellbeing after falling victim to a death hoax.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, saying he had caught wind of a local TikTok user claiming he had passed away. He said while he would rather not have spoken up about it, it affected his family members and caused him to address it publicly.

“Normally if I was alone I wouldn't care what you're saying. But there's a lot of people  you have affected. There are people who are going to be affected by your bullsh*t,” he said.

Vuyo spewed insults at the social media user, saying chasing clout without thinking of the repercussions was insensitive. 

“The rumours are upsetting some of the people who love me, who respect me. I know I'm in the public domain, I'm an entertainer so you don't give a sh*t. To you I have to relinquish my humanity. I am also human.

“You don't care, so I'm going to come down to your level. You don't care how you affect people for likes, for money. It doesn't matter if you're going to trample upon other people. ”

Watch the videos below:

