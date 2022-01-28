'Yazi nizofa?'- Masasa Mbangeni slams pregnancy rumours once again

Actress Masasa Mbangeni has slammed pregnancy rumours that resurfaced after she posted her boxing workout video clip that saw a troll reignite the “bun in the oven” speculation.

The actress can never catch a break from those snide remarks about her weight and pregnancy speculation, and this time she chose not to go at it at length.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday she chose to use a phrase that many can get as “your lies will get you into trouble”.

“I post my boxing video and someone asked me if I’m pregnant. Yazi nizofa.”