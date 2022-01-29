SNAPS | Inside Lamiez and Khuli's FOMO-inducing Namibia vacation

Keeping their inner child happy as can be, lovebirds Khuli Chana and DJ Lamiez Holworthy went off to Swakopmund, Namibia, on holiday to try new things as they get their well-deserved rest.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the couple shared pictures of themselves enjoying each other’s company and it is enough to give all of us watching major FOMO!

From riding bikes in the desert to swimming in the ocean and trying new food and activities, Lamiez and Khuli have been serving fire content.

Khuli reminded his followers that kotini is his thing as he look dapper in every laid-back beach outfit while his wife served #bodygoals with a stunning swimsuit and sultry poses.

Also turning up the volume, the pair's captions showed just how loved-up they are.

Like when Lamiez wrote: “Somewhere on an African desert with my favourite guy in the whole wide world.”

#LoveToSeeIt

Check out the snaps below: