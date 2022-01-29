TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Lamiez and Khuli's FOMO-inducing Namibia vacation

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 January 2022 - 16:00
Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy went on another vacation and it's everything!
Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy went on another vacation and it's everything!
Image: Instagram/Khuli Chana

Keeping their inner child happy as can be, lovebirds Khuli Chana and DJ Lamiez Holworthy went off to Swakopmund, Namibia, on holiday to try new things as they get their well-deserved rest.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the couple shared pictures of themselves enjoying each other’s company and it is enough to give all of us watching major FOMO!

From riding bikes in the desert to swimming in the ocean and trying new food and activities, Lamiez and Khuli have been serving fire content.

Khuli reminded his followers that kotini is his thing as he look dapper in every laid-back beach outfit while his wife served #bodygoals with a stunning swimsuit and sultry poses.

Also turning up the volume, the pair's captions showed just how loved-up they are.

Like when Lamiez wrote: “Somewhere on an African desert with my favourite guy in the whole wide world.”

#LoveToSeeIt

Check out the snaps below:

Khuli's wife Lamiez talks about motherhood: 'I'm an amazing mother because of my mom'

"I am raising an 8-year-old from my husband's previous relationship. She is my daughter ..." said Lamiez, adding what a blessing her daughter is.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy

Khuli is ready to extend his family with wife Lamiez.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘She’s legit the brains behind it all’ — Lamiez Holworthy praises her momager

Lamiez only had praise for her mother, who has been there for her career since day one.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana’s Maldives retreat

Lamiez and Khuli's baecation has been serving beautiful views, high fashion and the cutest #couplegoals!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  2. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay TshisaLIVE
  4. Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I won’ — Bonang Matheba announces R300k victory over podcaster Rea Gopane TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...
Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...