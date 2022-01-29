WATCH | 'I hope where you are, you are at peace' — Patrick Shai's children bid him farewell

The family of Patrick Shai took to the podium at the late actor and GBV activist’s funeral service on Saturday to share their fondest memories of a loving husband, father, friend and grandfather.

Shai’s children, Sechaba, Tshepiso and Kopano, shared heartbreaking tributes to their father.

Kopano admitted that his father's death hadn't sunk in.

“Papa loved making jokes. Papa could turn any situation into a fun situation. It has not sunk in that Papa has become an angel. He used to say he was a phone call away. Now Shai you've become a prayer away. It is acceptance I struggle with. I hope where you are you are in peace.”

Kopano said he will honour his dad by committing to his father's NGO Khuluma Ndoda.

Sechaba said his father was a great man despite his flaws, adding he will always be a great man to him.

“During this hard week I had stated to many that regardless of the circumstances surrounding his passing, it wouldn't have mattered if it happened any other way. It would've hit the same. So it is not the circumstances of his passing that matter for me. He didn't pass for me, he gained himself a new life. He gained a passage into a new and greater life.”