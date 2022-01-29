WATCH | 'I hope where you are, you are at peace' — Patrick Shai's children bid him farewell
The family of Patrick Shai took to the podium at the late actor and GBV activist’s funeral service on Saturday to share their fondest memories of a loving husband, father, friend and grandfather.
Shai’s children, Sechaba, Tshepiso and Kopano, shared heartbreaking tributes to their father.
Kopano admitted that his father's death hadn't sunk in.
“Papa loved making jokes. Papa could turn any situation into a fun situation. It has not sunk in that Papa has become an angel. He used to say he was a phone call away. Now Shai you've become a prayer away. It is acceptance I struggle with. I hope where you are you are in peace.”
Kopano said he will honour his dad by committing to his father's NGO Khuluma Ndoda.
Sechaba said his father was a great man despite his flaws, adding he will always be a great man to him.
“During this hard week I had stated to many that regardless of the circumstances surrounding his passing, it wouldn't have mattered if it happened any other way. It would've hit the same. So it is not the circumstances of his passing that matter for me. He didn't pass for me, he gained himself a new life. He gained a passage into a new and greater life.”
Tshepiso said her dad was the life of a party and he always thought he could dance better than anyone. She said they were wearing a pair of sneakers on the day of the funeral because their dad liked fashion.
“As you notice we are wearing the (Converse) All Stars. My dad will tell you he was the fashionista of the family but I know one thing for sure that legacy was very important to him — he always wanted us to be united. It was always us against the world. He was my father but he was everyone's father. I love you Papa and nothing anyone will say or do will ever change that. You always wanted the best for us.”
Mmasechaba Shai said her final parting words to her husband in a recorded audio which was played at the funeral.
“My heart is painful and my heart is sore. I'm crying for our grandchildren because when they called you gave them such a wonderful smile. I trust God that your spirit is at peace. Thank you ntwana for everything. You never pretended to be something you are not. We will forever cherish the moments we shared together. I'm saying goodnight ntwana — we will see each other in the morning.”
Shai's uncle said they brag about him and he was a man who put his family first.
“Pat survived quite a lot of things but through it all he put the family on a pedestal. ”
“Out of the 65 chapters that he wrote, I indicated to the family three were the highlights of his life. He had the capacity to be remorseful, and he had the ability to say sorry and he was very gracious in saying thank you.”
