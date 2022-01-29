TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Veteran actor Patrick Shai's funeral service

29 January 2022 - 08:03 By Constance Gaanakgomo

Family and friends of late veteran actor Patrick Shai gathered at the Soweto Theatre to bid him farewell.

Shai took his own life last Saturday, aged 66. 

Police confirmed to TshisaLIVE and said the late actor  took his own life and his body was discovered by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home.

The veteran actor's career spanned over decades and he was part of many productions on South African's television. Shai featured in shows such as Generations, 7deLaan, Skeem Saam, Uzalo and The RiverHe also had an extensive feature film resumé which included Cry, the Beloved Country and Critical Assignment. 

The actor has been praised by fellow colleagues as man who was very passionate about his craft. Fellow colleague Nambitha Mpumlwana spoke fondly of the late veteran at his memorial held on Thursday at The Market Theatre. 

She said Patrick became her hero and her brother.

“I played Patrick's wife quite a few times and I played his friend in real life, he played my hero. He held up my pedestal, he allowed me to stand behind him when we had tough negations in productions. He was not afraid to be the target so that we can rise. He allowed us to stand tall on his shoulders... he was my brother.”

Shai was also an activist against gender based violence.

RECORDED | Actor Patrick Shai's life celebrated at memorial service

Family and friends of the late veteran actor Patrick Shai gathered at the Market Theater in Johannesburg to celebrate his life.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Touching moments from Patrick Shai’s memorial service

There was laughter and tears as friends and family of the late actor Patrick Shai celebrated his life on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Tinah Mnumzana says hearing Patrick Shai being referred to in past tense hit her hard

"At your memorial service Market Theatre, people spoke about you in past tense. It dawned on me. You really are gone Patrick."
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

WATCH | Patrick Shai's widow Mmasechaba pours out her heart: 'It was his time'

“It was his time. This man did all he can could with all his faults. He was laughing all the time... " said widow Masechaba Shai.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  2. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay TshisaLIVE
  4. Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I won’ — Bonang Matheba announces R300k victory over podcaster Rea Gopane TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...
Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...