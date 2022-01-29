‘You’re not alone’ — Linda Mtoba tells moms dealing with identity crisis after birth

Actress Linda Mtoba has assured mothers struggling with an identity crisis post-partum that they are not alone by sharing her own experience with the struggle.

Mom to two-year-old Bean, Linda took Twitter to tell other moms who may be going through something similar that their pain and struggle is valid. The actress gave examples of moments where she struggled as she fought with the question: “Who am I?”

“Yhu, the transition into finding one's self after having a baby is weird,” she began.

“I’d have days where I’d cry trying to get dressed because my favourite pieces didn’t look flattering. The dress or jeans that did what they needed to do, just didn't.”

“It’s guttering, all while being wrapped in a beautiful love bubble with the most precious thing you’ve ever loved but 'hating' yourself at same time."

The actress admitted the ordeal made her feel lonely because she often felt like no-one truly understood what she was going through.

“It’s lonely. Because you feel no-one could possibly understand. You’re upset because your jeans don’t fit. You have a beautiful healthy baby. Look on the bright side. So you keep quiet. Wanting to scream 'I too matter'.

“But even that feels selfish. Mama, I want you to know you’re not alone. You matter too. You’re not selfish, your pain is valid."

Linda thanked the women who validated her struggle as she hoped her thread would do the same for others.

“To the other mamas who didn’t make me feel crazy or selfish. One thing for sure is that support is highly needed during and especially after. I hope you have that,” said the actress.

