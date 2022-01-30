TshisaLIVE

Kalawa Jazmee officially welcomes Idols season 17 winner Berry into the fold

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 January 2022 - 12:00
Berry was crowned 'Idols SA' season 17 winner and now she's part of Kalawa Jazmee.
Berry was crowned 'Idols SA' season 17 winner and now she's part of Kalawa Jazmee.
Image: Instagram/ Berry

Kalawa Jazmee has announced that Idols SA season 17 winner Berry is finally an official student of the University of Kalawa, after having signed on the dotted line.

“It is with great pleasure that we officially welcome season 17 Idols winner Berry to Kalawa Jazmee. Berry, who had a stellar season showing incredible range and versatility personified in her hit song, Ungowami, joins the top 5 from season 16 Idols as a core part of the artist that will continue Kalawa Jazmee's track record of making impactful music.

In the statement, co-founder of Oskido said they intended to help Berry find her true vibe.

“We don't box our artist into one genre, however we allow them space to grow and develop as artist.”

An excited Berry, said she was more than happy to work with legends.

“I'm grateful that I have entered a space and a record label legend who have a track record of making great music, and a university which has built superstars. I am quite sure that my brand is in safe hands.”

Read the full statement below:

Throughput her Idols journey Berry has been praised for her consistency and personal growth on the show.

A proud and shocked Berry took to Instagram to thank team “maberana” for their unwavering support right after she won the big prize last year.

“I think I still need time to process everything, I'm still in shock and so overwhelmed by messages of love and support. But I'm here to give team Berries the love they deserve. Thank you for sticking with me throughout this journey. We won! A special mention to the amazing @ram_joyce and @noonoosnook for all the campaigning and hard work you put in. I love you.”

‘Cheers to team Berries. You did it’ — ‘Idols SA’ winner still in shock

"Thank you for sticking with me throughout this journey," the ecstatic singer said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo

Tweeps are more than pleased with the 'Idols SA' top two.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘Idols SA’ winner Zama Khumalo finally releases first single off long-awaited debut album

Zama Khumalo releases her second single after experiencing a delay in the release of her debut album.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Home still where the heart is for first all-female 'Idols SA' top three

Fame can’t make these moms forget their cuddly babies.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  2. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I won’ — Bonang Matheba announces R300k victory over podcaster Rea Gopane TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Patrick Shai's widow Mmasechaba pours out her heart: 'It was his time' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...