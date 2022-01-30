Kalawa Jazmee officially welcomes Idols season 17 winner Berry into the fold

Kalawa Jazmee has announced that Idols SA season 17 winner Berry is finally an official student of the University of Kalawa, after having signed on the dotted line.

“It is with great pleasure that we officially welcome season 17 Idols winner Berry to Kalawa Jazmee. Berry, who had a stellar season showing incredible range and versatility personified in her hit song, Ungowami, joins the top 5 from season 16 Idols as a core part of the artist that will continue Kalawa Jazmee's track record of making impactful music.

In the statement, co-founder of Oskido said they intended to help Berry find her true vibe.

“We don't box our artist into one genre, however we allow them space to grow and develop as artist.”

An excited Berry, said she was more than happy to work with legends.

“I'm grateful that I have entered a space and a record label legend who have a track record of making great music, and a university which has built superstars. I am quite sure that my brand is in safe hands.”

Read the full statement below: