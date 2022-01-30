TshisaLIVE

‘Slowly but surely’ — Oskido celebrates 100k YouTube subscribers

30 January 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Veteran DJ Oskido is on a digital takeover.
Image: Instagram/Oskido

Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner and DJ Oskido recently celebrated a milestone on social media, proving he's managed to successfully integrate his brand with the young ones.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Oskido unveiled his YouTube silver plaque symbolising he had passed the mark of 100,000 subscribers on the platform, and thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

“Slowly but surely we are getting there. I’m always grateful and overwhelmed by the love you show me. I thank you a million times for making this happen and @Youtube for the platform,” he wrote.

Oskido said he was working towards growing his subscribers to 200, 000 for his YouTube channel that showcases his exclusive interviews with celebrities on a show called The Joy ride with Oskido and debuts exclusive songs and mixes.

In another post Oskido revealed he had reached 200,000 followers on TikTok in six months. 

Oskido has been in the entertainment industry for 30 years,  has managed to successfully evolve as a brand and is seemingly outdoing the young ones.

From showing of his dance moves by joining the Umlando Challenge to jumping on the 21-day vegan challenge, Oskido is on a digital take over as he's been dominating the social media timelines and even has his children making cameos on his pages too.

