‘Slowly but surely’ — Oskido celebrates 100k YouTube subscribers

Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner and DJ Oskido recently celebrated a milestone on social media, proving he's managed to successfully integrate his brand with the young ones.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Oskido unveiled his YouTube silver plaque symbolising he had passed the mark of 100,000 subscribers on the platform, and thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

“Slowly but surely we are getting there. I’m always grateful and overwhelmed by the love you show me. I thank you a million times for making this happen and @Youtube for the platform,” he wrote.

Oskido said he was working towards growing his subscribers to 200, 000 for his YouTube channel that showcases his exclusive interviews with celebrities on a show called The Joy ride with Oskido and debuts exclusive songs and mixes.