WATCH | All the right vibes! Inside Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's #NationalLunchDate

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 January 2022 - 10:35
Media personality Pearl Thusi made good on her promise to go on a date with twelep Mr Smeg.
Image: Twitter/Bonginkosi Zwane

Mzansi Twitter was set on fire on Saturday as they watched the #NationalLunchDate of media personality Pearl Thusi  and local twelep Michael 'Mr Smeg' Bucwa.

Michael, popularly known as Mr Smeg, “shot his shot” on Tuesday when he asked the actress out on a lunch date and she agreed — which was quite unexpected.

Gearing up for the date the actress had been rallying local brands to support their lunch date, from their clothes, venue for their lunch and accessories.

On Saturday, all the brands — Tshepo Jeans, Era by DJ Zinhle, Drip, Mercedes-Benz etc — that promised to make the date special pulled up.

Mr Smeg was a total gentleman, who showed up with a big bouquet of flowers for Pearl. Pearl also didn't show up empty-handed and also gave Mr Smeg a gift. Viewers, who were watching the date live, knew it was going to be a good one as the vibes seemed to be positive from the get-go.

Fans of the actress and the twelep were more impressed by how Pearl seemed invested in genuinely getting to know Mr Smeg and how she didn't treat him as “inferior” to her.

Watch the video from the date below:

Taking to her Twitter, Pearl thanked all the fans and sponsors for the love.

There are so many tweets — impossible to go through all of them. This was so lovely. Thank you guys. Thank you for a lovely afternoon,” she wrote.

Here are some of the snaps from the date:

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
