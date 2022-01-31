TshisaLIVE

'By God’s grace we are OK' — Connie Ferguson remembers Shona six months after his death

31 January 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Connie Ferguson remembers her late husband Shona Ferguson
Image: Instagram/ Connie Ferguson

Six months after actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films Shona Ferguson died, his widow Connie and her daughters thanked God for his grace that kept them sane, though they miss Shona's physical presence. 

Connie took to Instagram on Sunday to share how her husband is still a part of their lives and thanked people who have prayed for them. 

“You have left such a big impression of yourself on me and the girls that you are part of all our conversations. Your spirit lives on Sho and we bless God for walking this journey with us, for strengthening us daily and comforting us in different ways, for the earthly angels who have been supportive of me and my family physically and in prayer, for the strangers who have been praying for our healing and wellbeing.”

Connie and Shona had been married for 19 years when Shona died last year. On their 20th anniversary the actress took to her Instagram and shared with her followers that she was not OK.

On the sixth month anniversary of his death Connie had a glimmer of hope.

“It is well my love. By God’s grace we are OK. Continue resting in peace my love. Till we are all reunited when it’s our time to be called. I love you forever.”

Shona succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on July 30.

Shona and Connie's daughters Ali and Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson also shared pictures of their father.

