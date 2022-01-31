Case against Katlego Maboe by ex Monique Muller dismissed by court
Monique Muller shared a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.
TV presenter Katlego Maboe has expressed his gratitude after the Cape Town magistrate's court dismissed the charges brought against him by his former partner and mother of his son Monique Muller.
Katlego found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal in 2020 when a viral video lifted the lid on his and Monique's relationship problems and saw Katlego admit to cheating, allegedly with Nikita Murray.
After the headline-hogging saga Monique revealed she'd applied for a protection order against Katlego, alleging he had been abusive towards her.
Katlego's publicist Lerato Maleswena said on Monday the SA justice system had absolved the media personality.
“On January 27 2022, TV personality Katlego Maboe was absolved by the magistrate’s court of allegations of misconduct made by his former partner Monique Muller in October 2020. The court agreed with the submission of a point in limine from Maboe's legal team, ruling there was no grounds for obtaining the protection order.
“The court has not made a finding on acts of domestic violence allegedly perpetrated against Muller and, as such, the matter has been dismissed.”
Katlego's team welcomed the ruling saying it was a great victory for the TV presenter “who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal”.
“The most important thing to me is the wellbeing of my son and fortunately things have settled into a routine for him after being put through such a terrible and lengthy process,” Katlego said before thanking his family and friends for their support.
Katlego intends to continue the defamation cases he's opened against other parties.
Read the full statement below:
Statement for immediate release: pic.twitter.com/JRnnMRBSJf— Katlego (@KatlegoMaboe) January 31, 2022
Taking to Instagram Monique responded:
“To set the record straight: As per agreement between the parties there has been NO NEW acts of domestic violence since the application of the IPO.
“This is the correct outcome as per court ruling.”
Talking to TshisaLIVE, Muller said the fight was not over and “No court found Katlego innocent, that is his opinion.”
She explained that there were a range of things that had happened leading up to the outcome of the case which she would properly share later.
“All I want to say at the moment is that I am saddened by how the justice system makes it easy for men with power or influence to thrive on their platforms, platforms like the magistrate's court. Things like dragging out the case as long as they have — which saw my bills run up to a million and left me eventually unrepresented contributes to helping the perpetrator win.”
