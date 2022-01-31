Flex Rabanyane apologises to Reason for disrespecting him

The rapper continued in the comments section of his post, saying he was aware his words could have led to his detriment or contributed badly to his mental health.

“I'm not one to continuously apply pressure that might kill my fellow brother. We are already dying at an alarming rate. Why promulgate that when I hold so much power at my fingertips.”

Reason has not made any comment about Flex's apology but has been posting about the success of his music as his hit single Ujola Nobani, featuring Young Stunna and Mellow & Sleazy, climbed up the YouTube trends list.

Since venturing into amapiano under his moniker Sizwe Alakine, the rapper has been open about DJ Maphorisa playing a pivotal role in his musical comeback.

“Turning 34 found me making music and having long conversations with DJ Maphorisa that probably got me out of a three-year-long depression I didn’t realise I was under,” he revealed in an Instagram post in July last year.

Producer and DJ Maphorisa, aka Madumane, who is known as the father of the amapiano wave, has been on a takeover in and beyond the SA borders.

Maphorisa shared a video of his studio session with Wiz Kid on his Instagram on Thursday teasing towards releasing new music with the Nigerian star.