‘I was very nervous to meet LaConco’ — Jojo Robinson on joining #RHOD

Tattoo fanatic and artist Jojo Robinson made her reality TV debut on Friday after the premiere of the first episode of The Real Housewives of Durban season 2, and admits the experience was not what she had expected.

The wife of Durban businessman and former SA kick-boxing champion Calven Robinson, Jojo said while she had reservations about Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco, she was shocked they grew a bond on the show.

“Before I came onto the show, I watched season 1 and I was very nervous to meet LaConco. I know she's a very pure woman and I thought maybe, me being so tattooed, she might not like me, but it was the total opposite.

“We've had such a bond and I get on with her incredibly well. She's never judged me. She's so supportive and so loving,” she said.