‘I was very nervous to meet LaConco’ — Jojo Robinson on joining #RHOD

31 January 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Jojo Robinson speaks about joining the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Durban'.
Tattoo fanatic and artist Jojo Robinson made her reality TV debut on Friday after the premiere of the first episode of The Real Housewives of Durban season 2, and admits the experience was not what she had expected.

The wife of Durban businessman and former SA kick-boxing champion Calven Robinson, Jojo said while she had reservations about Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco, she was shocked they grew a bond on the show.

“Before I came onto the show, I watched season 1 and I was very nervous to meet LaConco. I know she's a very pure woman and I thought maybe, me being so tattooed, she might not like me, but it was the total opposite.

“We've had such a bond and I get on with her incredibly well. She's never judged me. She's so supportive and so loving,” she said.

While Jojo and Nonku Williams have also bonded over having a similar past, she revealed they butted heads a few times on the show because of Nonku's strong personality.

“Nonku and I have had a bit of a run in but we've resolved that issue. Well, I feel like it's resolved. Whether it's resolved in her head, I don’t know. She's a strong personality.

“Sometimes it's her way or the highway but I understand that because of where she comes from. She's just very strong and independent. We've got past the issue, I hope.”

Jojo says fans of the show should expect a lot of sassiness and humour this season.

“I hope viewers can see the fun side of me. I'm sassy, very sassy, in a good way. I can have a fight with you and carry on, but the next day I will be over it and I'm not going to hold a grudge.

“I refuse to take sh*t, so if you give me sh*t I will dish it back to you. But if you apologise and it's done, we can be friends again and we move on."

