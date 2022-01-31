Plot twist — Two new housemates join #BBM as things get interesting

This comes after Keamogetswe “QV” Motlhale made a sudden exit from the competition for her mental health. QV gathered the housemates last week to make the announcement.

“As much as I would like to throw it behind and focus solely on knowing each and every one of you, it's not only affecting me mentally, I'm feeling it physically. So I will be leaving the game,” she said.

Director of local entertainment channels at MultiChoice Shirley Adonisi confirmed in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE that the 23-year-old from Mahikeng left the show for personal reasons and was receiving psychological counselling.

“QV has bid farewell to her fellow housemates and has expressed her gratitude to the production team for the opportunity to be in the house. A psychologist is working with her to ensure a smooth transition back into the outside world and guide her through her journey going forward.”

With everyone safe from elimination this week, 19 housemates remain in the competition.

Mzansi felt Themba was not impressed with the new surprise housemates, and that Nthabi could probably bring much-needed drama in the mansion.

Take a look at the tweets below: