Plot twist — Two new housemates join #BBM as things get interesting
Two new faces have joined the housemates of Big Brother Mzansi season 3.
A week after the show's premiere, Sunday's episode took an unexpected turn when Nthabi and Vyno were introduced by BB Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka on what was meant to be the first eviction.
Check out their introductory videos below:
This comes after Keamogetswe “QV” Motlhale made a sudden exit from the competition for her mental health. QV gathered the housemates last week to make the announcement.
“As much as I would like to throw it behind and focus solely on knowing each and every one of you, it's not only affecting me mentally, I'm feeling it physically. So I will be leaving the game,” she said.
Director of local entertainment channels at MultiChoice Shirley Adonisi confirmed in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE that the 23-year-old from Mahikeng left the show for personal reasons and was receiving psychological counselling.
“QV has bid farewell to her fellow housemates and has expressed her gratitude to the production team for the opportunity to be in the house. A psychologist is working with her to ensure a smooth transition back into the outside world and guide her through her journey going forward.”
With everyone safe from elimination this week, 19 housemates remain in the competition.
Mzansi felt Themba was not impressed with the new surprise housemates, and that Nthabi could probably bring much-needed drama in the mansion.
Take a look at the tweets below:
#BBMzanzi #Bigbrothermzanzi Themba to the new housemates pic.twitter.com/Rou7risuVt— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) January 30, 2022
Themba is not happy bro & he's like, I need that 2mill now or else imma kill y'alls😂#BBMzanzi— Mokoena Thapelo. (@solitudethapza) January 30, 2022
You can see that this vyno guy is here to cause havoc #BBMzanzi— biso (@biso08369395) January 30, 2022
Vyno is quite the catch 🥰😌#BBMzanzi #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/8LGp8uPLjU— Foundational Brown Nigerian ❄️ (@ZoeyAlbert__) January 30, 2022
#bigbrothermzanzi #BigBrotherMzansi Nthabi is in the house... The girl from @Julius_S_Malema's neighborhood.... Expect drama 😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/ihr59nGR8V— The2Mo's (@Kari09448880) January 30, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.