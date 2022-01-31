Podcaster Rea Gopane says he won’t pay Bonang Matheba a cent — Here’s why

Controversial vlogger Rea Gopane said he would rather burn his money than pay media personality Bonang Matheba her 300k, despite having been ordered by the Johannesburg high court to do so.

Rea was ordered by judge Petrus Malindi to pay the sum and the legal costs the media personality incurred.

However, taking to Twitter on Saturday, the vlogger shared a video and said he won't pay Bonang a cent, adding that Bonang was using their legal battle for clout in the hopes of staying relevant.

In a series of tweets that followed Rea has been having a go at the media personality and her followers.

“Y’all don’t even realise Bonang is using your sheep behaviour to stay relevant in the eyes of the public. She’s great at it, no lie, but what surprises is how people keep falling for it.”

“I would much rather burn every single rand I will ever make in my entire life than give it to that other queen of yours. Literally set it on fire,” he wrote.