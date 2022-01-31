TshisaLIVE

Podcaster Rea Gopane says he won’t pay Bonang Matheba a cent — Here’s why

‘I’d rather burn every rand I make in my entire life’

31 January 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Podcaster Rea Gopane said he would rather burn his money.
Controversial vlogger Rea Gopane said he would rather burn his money than pay media personality Bonang Matheba her 300k, despite having been ordered by the Johannesburg high court to do so.

Rea was ordered by judge Petrus Malindi to pay the sum and the legal costs the media personality incurred.

However, taking to Twitter on Saturday, the vlogger shared a video and said he won't pay Bonang a cent, adding that Bonang was using their legal battle for clout in the hopes of staying relevant.

In a series of tweets that followed Rea has been having a go at the media personality and her followers.

“Y’all don’t even realise Bonang is using your sheep behaviour to stay relevant in the eyes of the public. She’s great at it, no lie, but what surprises is how people keep falling for it.”

“I would much rather burn every single rand I will ever make in my entire life than give it to that other queen of yours. Literally set it on fire,” he wrote.

After the judgment was passed Bonang released a statement and thanked her legal team for their “unwavering support” and shared her plans to donate the money to her charitable efforts.

“It is not my intention to benefit financially from the ruling. Rather I wish to uplift those less fortunate than me and I will be donating the damages received to my philanthropic endeavour, the Bonang Matheba Foundation, which I established to advance the tertiary education of young women,” the statement read.

She said she hoped the judgment would be a lesson to individuals like Gopane “that there are consequences for abusing public platforms to defame and humiliate others”.

