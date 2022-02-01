'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash
“The 20% of my life that people see on screens say entitles them to make judgments and conclusions about my life is beyond me and their level of reasoning.”
The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has defended herself after she landed on the “wrong” side of the reality TV show's viewers.
This follows after the premier of season 2 of the reality show on Friday which had social media users calling for Nonku and her mother's exit from the show due to their demands to have Ayanda Ncwane pay damages on behalf of her late husband Sfiso.
While Nonku has been open about who shares a child with the late gospel star on the show, she said people should avoid making assumptions of hers lif as every part of it is documented.
“The 20% of my life that people see on screens say entitles them to make judgments and conclusions about my life is beyond me and their level of reasoning. I can only conclude this by saying it’s a reflection of who they are and how they perceive themselves.”
Nonku took to Instagram on Wednesday penning a lengthy note to set the record straight.
Read her post below:
“Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Nonkululeko Williams. I’m loved, blessed and highly favoured woman of The Most High God! I’m blessed with 3 amazing beautiful children. I have siblings and parents that love me unconditionally. I’m a respected business woman and work very hard to provide for my family.
“For a long time I have kept quiet and not responded to some of the most insinuating comments on social media but it’s time I speak up. I have a voice and as long as I have breath in my body I will never stop speaking and saying enough is enough. enough of cyber bullying, and people thinking they are entitled to someone’s life they know nothing about.
“The 20% of my life that people see on screens say entitles them to make judgments and conclusions about my life is beyond me and their level of reasoning. I can only conclude this by saying it’s a reflection of who they are and how they perceive themselves. I can only thank The Mighty God who has approved of me and loves me so much that others 2 cents opinions of me have no effect on me whatsoever, in fact I can only pray for them. If Jesus, The King of Glory was ridiculed and spat on who am I?
“For those that love, understand and support me I thank you and am grateful to you, and those that don’t I thank you as you serve as a reminder that helps my faith grow stronger in The Lord.”
This is not the first time the reality TV star has been dragged on social media as she's known as a sharpshooter with a strong personality.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE on her return to the show, Nonku said she had developed a thick skin and was willing to and would share her story no matter what.
“I really do enjoy the show with all its flaws. I've grown so much from the first season. I've learnt to develop a thick skin and I've learnt to understand that not everyone is for you and that's OK. My main reason for being on the show is my message.” she said.
Nonku refuted claims that she had no other content to share other than mentioning Ayanda Ncwane.
“I saw people speaking of my obsession with Ayanda and I don't know where that is coming from. Bringing up Sifiso in the first season was only for my daughter's sake for me and her to get closure, which I did in a way but that was not my only content.”
