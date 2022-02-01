IN MEMES | Rihanna's pregnancy news leaves the net chaotic with mixed reactions

The streets — particularly all the baddies who worship at singer Rihanna's feet — were left shook on Monday when the singer revealed she's pregnant with her first child fathered by rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump while out in New York City over the weekend with her rapper boyfriend and when the snaps made their way online, the streets became chaotic.

While most of her hard-core fans and baddies seemed to be sad at the end of the “savage Rihanna era”, others are excited for RiRi. Most of the guys — despite never having had a chance at all with the moghel — are upset to see that she is a gone girl. Others just want to know if Drake and Chris Brown are OK ...

While others just want to be reincarnated as RiRi baby.