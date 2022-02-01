IN MEMES | Rihanna's pregnancy news leaves the net chaotic with mixed reactions
The streets — particularly all the baddies who worship at singer Rihanna's feet — were left shook on Monday when the singer revealed she's pregnant with her first child fathered by rapper A$AP Rocky.
Rihanna showed off her baby bump while out in New York City over the weekend with her rapper boyfriend and when the snaps made their way online, the streets became chaotic.
While most of her hard-core fans and baddies seemed to be sad at the end of the “savage Rihanna era”, others are excited for RiRi. Most of the guys — despite never having had a chance at all with the moghel — are upset to see that she is a gone girl. Others just want to know if Drake and Chris Brown are OK ...
While others just want to be reincarnated as RiRi baby.
me calculating the possibilities of being reincarnated as @rihanna’s baby if i die rn pic.twitter.com/uuM2ApNQIo— t (@lowskih) February 1, 2022
Rihanna had been rumoured to be pregnant several times in recent years. Every time she seemed to gain weight, fans would enquire if she was about to join celebrity mommies worldwide.
In 2019, the rumour mill was working overtime on the pregnancy rumours after Rihanna showed up at the annual Diamond Ball in September glowing like a mama-to-be. Almost all the snaps showed her with a young bump and in an interview with Essence she couldn't help but gush over her future child.
At the time, Rihanna preached hard about being black and proud, saying she would teach her child to be the same.
“I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that,” RiRi said.
Obvs, the singer topped the Twitter trends list worldwide as tweeps flooded the TL with various reactions to the news.
Check out some of the reactions below:
When you find out that Rihanna is pregnant 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YAS0LkCvQl— 🤦🏾♂️ (@0Osen) February 1, 2022
Me seeing this Rihanna news pic.twitter.com/ITRGjaQNN2— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 31, 2022
Congratulations Rihanna, you look happy . The world needs more love x pic.twitter.com/1JRznOf8hW— Nefilian7x (@Phill59316885) February 1, 2022
souls racing to be reincarnated as Rihanna's baby— k (@pussybIunt) February 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/AEBOyDwcuh
Forbes said “The Air in Our Lungs, the Wind Beneath Our Wings, and most importantly, The Love of Our Lives: Rihanna. Is having a baby.— Elle (@ElZephyr_) February 1, 2022
And he’s there too” https://t.co/fdtNw2NVNP
Ya’ll ruthless🤣😂🤣😂🤣. Drake does not deserve this lol— Yoshi 🏁 💙 (@MsGreatGlam) February 1, 2022
(IDK who to credit for the Rihanna photo) pic.twitter.com/m2ubMrrU03
Drake To Chris Brown When The Rihanna News Broke pic.twitter.com/UW7VD2qAx2— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) January 31, 2022
Rihanna is having a baby and now I'm influenced to have a baby, but I'm Not a billionaire so what now😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9nPGyiu8y8— 🦋 (@TamiaWheatley) February 1, 2022
Feminist :women can be with out men, just like Rihanna and other celebrities— GOD'S MERCY (@BOGEREPAUL5) February 1, 2022
Rihanna :👇 pic.twitter.com/JxH5LOCvC4
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.