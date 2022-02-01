Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembers Simba Mhere on his death anniversary
The loss of a friend could be like that of a limb and while the loss cannot be repaired, Jonathan Boynton-Lee is determined to keep alive the memory of his late best friend Simba Mhere.
Marking seven years since Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere died in a car crash with Kady-Shay O'Brien on William Nicol Drive, Jonathan posted a side-by-side picture of them together on Instagram, vowing to always have his back.
“Seven years since you’ve been gone. The legacy continues. I still got your back,” he wrote.
Jonathan has opened up about his struggles to come to terms with the death of his friend and his belief that he had gained a guardian angel.
“Do you believe in guardian angels? I was having a tough time today and I knew he still had my back. It got me through. So often I feel him right there with me,” he wrote.
In another post reminiscing of the time he spent with Simba, Johnathan said while he was inconsolable about the loss, he would / forever continue his legacy.
"Wanted to share something important about grieving a loved one, because clichés like 'you’ll get over it' just aren’t true. The pain is always there, and that’s totally fine.
“It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly, that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.”
