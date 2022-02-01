TshisaLIVE

Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembers Simba Mhere on his death anniversary

01 February 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Gone but not forgotten! Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembers Simba Mhere.
Image: Instagram/ Jonathan Boynton-Lee

The loss of a friend could be like that of a limb and while the loss cannot be repaired, Jonathan Boynton-Lee is determined to keep alive the memory of his late best friend Simba Mhere.

Marking seven years since Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere died in a car crash with Kady-Shay O'Brien on William Nicol Drive,  Jonathan posted a side-by-side picture of them together on Instagram, vowing to always have his back.

“Seven years since you’ve been gone. The legacy continues. I still got your back,” he wrote.

Jonathan has opened up about his struggles to come to terms with the death of his friend and his belief that he had gained a guardian angel.

“Do you believe in guardian angels? I was having a tough time today and I knew he still had my back. It got me through. So often I feel him right there with me,” he wrote. 

In another post reminiscing of the time he spent with Simba, Johnathan said while he was inconsolable about the loss, he would / forever continue his legacy.

"Wanted to share something important about grieving a loved one, because clichés like 'you’ll get over it' just aren’t true. The pain is always there, and that’s totally fine.

“It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly, that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.”

