Prince Kaybee shares cute snap of his little bundle of joy and fans are smitten
Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai has shared a cute snap of his bundle of joy on his socials, and his fans can’t help but be gooey eyed .
His followers were treated to the adorable moment between dad and son on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.
His followers were gushing over “Prince and Junior Prince” and one follower said : “This would make a dope a*s album cover. Congratulations.”
Mzansi first got a glimpse of Prince Kaybee’s baby boy after the muso shared a snap of him on the socials in their festive season family photo.
Before then Kaybee had remained silent on becoming a dad. He shared the first snap of his little man with his grandmother.
Kaybee’s girlfriend Zola Mhlongo broke the news of their son’s arrival on Instagram Stories at the time. She said she was grateful for the support she received from fans.
“You guys are so supportive. I just want to thank everyone who has taken time to send their well wishes and give advice and send love during this time. It’s not easy, but hey, it takes an entire community to raise a child so I feel like I’m not doing it alone with you guys,” she said.
