Prince Kaybee shares cute snap of his little bundle of joy and fans are smitten

Mzansi first got a glimpse of Prince Kaybee’s baby boy after the muso shared a snap of him on the socials in their festive season family photo.

Before then Kaybee had remained silent on becoming a dad. He shared the first snap of his little man with his grandmother.

Kaybee’s girlfriend Zola Mhlongo broke the news of their son’s arrival on Instagram Stories at the time. She said she was grateful for the support she received from fans.

“You guys are so supportive. I just want to thank everyone who has taken time to send their well wishes and give advice and send love during this time. It’s not easy, but hey, it takes an entire community to raise a child so I feel like I’m not doing it alone with you guys,” she said.