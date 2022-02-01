Sivenathi Mabuya reveals she's officially off the market and married

Wedding bells have been ringing in celebville and actress Sivenathi Mabuya has added to the list after she revealed she's officially somebody's Mrs.

Sivenathi took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a picture of her in traditional attire with a ring on her finger.

In another post she shared highlights of the intimate celebration that followed successful lobola negotiations.

“Yes! A thousand times more,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below: