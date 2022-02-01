Sivenathi Mabuya reveals she's officially off the market and married
Wedding bells have been ringing in celebville and actress Sivenathi Mabuya has added to the list after she revealed she's officially somebody's Mrs.
Sivenathi took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a picture of her in traditional attire with a ring on her finger.
In another post she shared highlights of the intimate celebration that followed successful lobola negotiations.
“Yes! A thousand times more,” she captioned the video.
The actress's timeline has been flooded by congratulatory messages from her fans and friends.
Sivenathi has not shied away from publicly, gushing over her man on social media, so it's clear to see she is head over heels in love.
“Being led by you is my greatest honour. You inspire me,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Actor Yonda Thomas and Taz Emeran are yet to walk down the aisle after they revealed they got engaged in December after six years of being together. The couple revealed the news by sharing images of the engagement ring.
Idols SA season nine contestant Neliswa Mxakaza got engaged to her longtime partner Sandile Makhubela on her birthday in November 2020 and has put her wedding preparations on pause to focus on recovering and raising her son.
“Getting married will depend on my recovery and Zukhanye's growth as we are both super excited about this and everything else is secondary at this point. I have been doing wedding preparations but Zukhanye has taken all my attention,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Rethabile Khumalo recently announced she got engaged.
“Today turned out to be one of the best days of my life because I said yes! I got engaged today. I'm so happy,” Rethabile said.
The singer has not yet revealed who stole her heart and has had fans itching to find out more about her mystery man.
