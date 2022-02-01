'Wow, this is wild!' — Podcaster Mac G celebrates half a million subscribers

Podcast and Chill has reached the half million subscribers mark and Mac G couldn't be happier.

MacG ventured into the YouTube space back in 2018 and the show has had a bumpy ride with growing calls for it to be cancelled and sponsorship woes.

He took to his social media on Monday to share the news and chillers flooded his comments section congratulating the podcaster on his milestone.

“Wow this is wild. Thanks to all our chillers for making this possible without you we would have been cancelled long ago but we keep rising like the Phoenix,” he wrote.

MacG has sat down with Mzansi A-listers and he has been lauded for being able to make celebs spill the beans on the show.