Israel Matseke Zulu opens up on 'hell' of gangrene and losing his leg

Israel said he would not have had an amputation if the doctors caught his condition earlier. He was in excruciating pain days on end, something he described as “an electric shock on both his feet” with the pain shooting up to his heart.

He went to a gangrene specialist in Springs, who told him it starts in the toes and, if left untreated, affects the whole leg.

“I’ve been delayed by other doctors without experience, who couldn’t pick up what was happening. I was supposed to cut only the big [toe] so they can stop it from there, so by delaying the process it grew, so I was told to cut on the calf, below the knee or above. I only found out in August when I saw the specialist.”

Israel said he was reluctant to have the operation but a friend eventually convinced him to have it.

“I was supposed to cut earlier and then I resisted because they wanted to cut me above the knee and the illness was just down there by the toes, so I filed the papers so that they can cut me, but I changed my mind. By the fourth time I was in a very bad pain and then my best friend convinced me to cut.”

The TV star had his amputation at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.