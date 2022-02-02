SNAPS | Inside Vourne and Theo Kgosinkwe’s second wedding celebration

TshisaLIVE

02 February 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
A look inside Vourne and Theo Kgosinkwe's star-studded wedding.
Image: Instagram/ Vourne Kgosinkwe

If there's one thing about a Kgosinkwe celebration, they will go all out! Theo and Vourne didn't leave a stone unturned when celebrating their union on Sunday.

Though the couple had an intimate white wedding celebration in 2020, they said they postponed their big wedding celebration due to Covid-19 regulations. 

The star-studded event at the Shepstone Gardens saw some of our favourite celebrities, including one half of Mafikizolo Nhlanhla Nciza, singer Leanne Kistan-Dlamini and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Brinnette Seopela, among the family members dressed in colourful attire. 

The blushing bride and her hubby had two outfit changes from the white wedding gown and tuxedo to bold Tswana-printed traditional attire.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in September last year, Vourne gushed over how her husband is consistent in celebrating the milestones of their life in a big way, and it's clear they plan to keep things that way.

“My husband always goes all the way for me and even this time, he pulled off a wonderful celebration for my teaching qualification. Everything about it was perfect, from the decorations to the cake,” Vourne said. 

Take a look at the wedding pictures below:

