SNAPS | White whips and a stunning mansion — Cassper flaunts his wealth
Cassper Nyovest has given his followers a peek into his wealthy lifestyle.
Taking to social media on Tuesday the rapper shared a snap of his mutli-million rand white car collection and crib.
The rapper said it did not all come without breaking a sweat.
“My life was never easy.”
Cassper has a taste for the finer things in life.
His latest car, a McLaren, cost more than R3m. The rapper bought it as his 31st birthday prezzie. You know, to thank himself for all the hard work he's put into the Cassper Nyovest brand.
For the past three months Mzansi has seen the rapper on a roll of extravagant purchases ranging from a Frank Muller timepiece he said was inspired by his favourite footballer Christiano Ronaldo to an expensive diamond-encrusted chain.
The chain reportedly cost him 70k.
To top that up he launched his own alcohol brand Billiato.
In January he went holidaying and painted the Mother City white with his luxurious whips.
The businessman revealed he would serve lit content on his social media when he announced he was shipping two cars to Cape Town.
“I've always had this dream of going on holiday and shipping my dream cars to Cape Town or Durban. I'm about to live out that dream. Rented a dope crib with the boys, trucked down a couple of my cars to CPT for the week, Billiato cases on deck! Content about to be lit on the gram.”
