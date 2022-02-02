‘They exhausted me’ — Monique Muller details her ‘fight’ against Katlego Maboe

Monique Muller gained notoriety in 2020 after her relationship with TV presenter Katlego Maboe was thrown into the spotlight, with claims of cheating and abuse allegations plaguing the couple. This week a two-year court battle ended, signalling a closure of sorts for the pair.

Monique filed an application for a protection order against Katlego in 2020, which was issued. She looked to have the protection order made permanent and the matter was heard on January 27 2022 at the Cape Town magistrate's court.

TshisaLIVE is in possession of documents showing the magistrate ruled to set aside the protection order. The magistrate said there were no grounds for the protection order to be made permanent because there had been no misconduct on Katlego's part since it was issued.

Katlego's team welcomed the decision, saying it was a victory for the TV presenter “who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal”.

Read his statement in the article below: