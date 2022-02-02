Exclusive
‘They exhausted me’ — Monique Muller details her ‘fight’ against Katlego Maboe
‘I saw no end in sight’
Monique Muller gained notoriety in 2020 after her relationship with TV presenter Katlego Maboe was thrown into the spotlight, with claims of cheating and abuse allegations plaguing the couple. This week a two-year court battle ended, signalling a closure of sorts for the pair.
Monique filed an application for a protection order against Katlego in 2020, which was issued. She looked to have the protection order made permanent and the matter was heard on January 27 2022 at the Cape Town magistrate's court.
TshisaLIVE is in possession of documents showing the magistrate ruled to set aside the protection order. The magistrate said there were no grounds for the protection order to be made permanent because there had been no misconduct on Katlego's part since it was issued.
Katlego's team welcomed the decision, saying it was a victory for the TV presenter “who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal”.
Read his statement in the article below:
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Monique called out Katlego for his reaction, saying he was boasting about a decision that was about the protection order and not the abuse allegations.
“This must be made clear. He was not found innocent of anything. Nowhere does it say he was found innocent or exonerated,” she said.
Monique expressed her disappointment in the justice system.
Monique said the length of the case was among the things that worked against her because it didn't take long until her attorney bills reached R1m and she could no longer afford their legal services.
“I feel saddened by the fact that during this whole process, I learned that the courts — especially the magistrate’s court — is not for victims. It is a stage for abusers and that's where they thrive. There are so many loopholes in the system that allow abusers to do what Katlego and his team have done to me, like, for example, to have this case dragged for two years. To the point where my bills were more than R1m. They exhausted me financially and emotionally,” she said.
“Katlego had three attorneys on the record and I was unrepresented because my bill came to R1m and I couldn't afford their services so I continued without representation."
While her personal matter against Katlego may be finished, Monique is joining the bigger fight against the justice system and what she called biased treatment of victims of gender-based violence (GBV).
Together with organisations such as Woman For Change and South African Women Fight Back, Monique hopes to join like-minded individuals so a radical change can be brought to how things are done in GBV matters.
Monique said she hoped to create a guidance book for women who are in similar situations to help them navigate the system and know what to do if they need to represent themselves in court.
“In a way it is beneficial I went through this because I have first-hand insight on what needs to change in the justice system. I can't allow the injustice against women and children to continue. In a way, I feel like a let other women down because I did get to the point where I gave up, but the fight for them will continue.”
Katlego found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal in 2020 when a viral video lifted the lid on his and Monique's relationship problems and saw Katlego admit to cheating. Monique applied for the protection order against Katlego, alleging he had been abusive towards her.
TshisaLIVE contacted Katlego's publicist Lerato Maleswena for comment on the claims made by Monique. She asked that all questions be sent to Katlego's legal representative Andre Johnston, who was yet to respond by the time this article was published.
An update will be published should he respond.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.