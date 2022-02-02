‘This was purely malicious’ — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube speaks up for Katlego Maboe
Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has weighed in on the Cape Town magistrate's court decision to set aside the protection order against Katlego Maboe granted to his former partner and baby mama Monique Muller.
The two-year court battle between the two that was filled with abuse allegations and cheating scandals saw Katlego dropped by a SABC3 show and cut as the face of Outsurance commercials.
Commenting on the report in a Twitter post, veteran actor Sello sent well wishes to Katlego and shared his view on the matter. He said women failed to call each other out when they are in the wrong.
“My two cents worth! Women need to stop blindly encouraging the ill treatment of their former partners or what is labelled as a baby daddy. These same baby daddies have to earn a living to support their children. We have a long way to go as a society,” he captioned the post.
“Now what? He gets to pick up the pieces of his life and moves on? Some things are unfortunate and wish him well on the journey ahead.
“Women need to learn to handle their anger and deal with broken relationships differently. More importantly. women need to call each other to order, not only unite against men but against their own gender when found to be in the wrong. This was purely malicious,” he continued.
In the post's commentst, actress Mmanaka Ranaka shared the same sentiments, suggesting it was unfair for Katlego to have had his life “destroyed” because he had cheated.
“Now can @outsurance_insurance be dealt with together with that woman who was cheated on. If they cheat on you it doesn't give you the right to destroy someone's career. You are not the first and won't be the last. Also stop with false accusations please,” she wrote.
Katlego's team welcomed the ruling, saying it was a victory for the TV presenter “who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal”.
Monique took to her Instagram stories to set the record straight, saying there was a false narrative that Katlego was found innocent.
“To set the record straight. As per the agreement between the two parties, there have been no new acts of domestic violence since the application of the IPO. This is the correct outcome as per the court ruling,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Talking to TshisaLIVE, Monique said the fight was not over and “no court found Katlego innocent. That is his opinion.”
“All I want to say at the moment is that I am saddened by how the justice system makes it easy for men with power or influence to thrive on their platforms, platforms like the magistrate's court. Things like dragging out the case as long as they have, which saw my bills run up to R1 and left me eventually unrepresented, contributes to helping the perpetrator win.”
