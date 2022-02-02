WATCH | It’s a boy! Inside Ayanda Thabethe’s baby gender reveal soirée

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe is having a baby boy, and she is totes on cloud nine after she threw a gender reveal soirée.

Taking to Instagram, the model and TV presenter shared her video to give her fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

She was surrounded by her close friends and family on her special day.

Revealing the gender of her baby, Ayanda popped a balloon and the blue confetti flying about suggested the star is having a boy.