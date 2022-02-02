TshisaLIVE

WATCH | It’s a boy! Inside Ayanda Thabethe’s baby gender reveal soirée

02 February 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ayanda Thabethe has revealed she is expecting a son.
Ayanda Thabethe has revealed she is expecting a son.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe is having a baby boy, and she is totes on cloud nine after she threw a gender reveal soirée.

Taking to Instagram, the model and TV presenter shared her video to give her fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

She was surrounded by her close friends and family on her special day.

Revealing the gender of her baby, Ayanda popped a balloon and the blue confetti flying about suggested the star is having a boy.

The peach and blue themed décor was executed by event planner Precious The Planner, who congratulated the star on her new chapter.

Her fans and celebville were gushing over her news.

A few ago she announced she's going to be joining motherhood in a beautifully captured video. 

Ayanda penned a heartfelt caption expressing her joy.

More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come,." wrote Ayanda.

She managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps until she made the official announcement on her socials.

It is unclear who her baby daddy is as the model has kept her private life away from prying eyes after previous public relationships.

In her comment sections her fans kept referring her to Mrs K. Only time will tell as the actress opens up her chapter to her fans bit by bit.

WATCH | Ayanda Thabethe announces pregnancy with breathtaking video!

Mom-to-be Ayanda Thabethe showed off her baby bump in a stunning video!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Ayanda Thabethe says she 'sprinkles the blood of Jesus' in every hotel room

"I always want to wash the room with the Holy Spirit and the blood of Jesus," explained the TV presenter.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘I find it ridiculous’ — Ayanda Thabethe responds to ‘boob job’ reports

"No, I have never done a boob job. All genetics and God-given."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ayanda Thabethe shares her IUD experience: ‘This thing disappeared in my body’

Ayanda Thabethe's experience with the IUD led to her getting surgery to remove the device because it had disappeared in her body.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Case against Katlego Maboe by ex Monique Muller dismissed by court TshisaLIVE
  3. Podcaster Rea Gopane says he won’t pay Bonang Matheba a cent — Here’s why TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This video of baboons tormenting Logan Paul in Cape Town will leave you ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I was very nervous to meet LaConco’ — Jojo Robinson on joining #RHOD TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...