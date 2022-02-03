Connie Ferguson talks about how exercise helps keep depression at bay

Veteran actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has been off antidepressants for years and believes it's all thanks to regular exercise.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday she shared a snap of herself in gym gear and shared the positive impact exercise has had on her mental health.

The benefits of being committed to exercise, she revealed, helped keep her depression at bay.

“Exercise is good for so many different reasons, but the reason I commit even when I don’t feel like it, is because of its effect on my mental health! It’s been years that I’ve been off antidepressants, and even in the most challenging times, I managed to stay off. Wake up, PRAY, exercise and go about your day.”

The media mogul and Ferguson Films co-founder has always taken her physical fitness very seriously.